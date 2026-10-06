One in four South American cars is a Stellantis: Fiat and Ram crushed the competition

Stellantis is quietly turning South America into its personal automotive sandbox. Crossing a staggering 700,000 registered vehicles across the continent in the first nine months of 2026, the mega-automaker is barreling toward its sixth consecutive year of regional dominance, guaranteeing that roughly one out of every four vehicles rolling down a South American road carries a Stellantis badge.

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The epicenter of this manifest destiny is Brazil, where Stellantis snatched a colossal 26.8% market share in September alone behind 72,242 registrations, a 2.1% bump over August, while capturing an absurd 57% of the lucrative pickup truck market.

Driving this juggernaut is Fiat, having its absolute best sales month since December 2014 with nearly 54,000 deliveries and leaving its nearest runner-up trailing in the dust by 11,000 units. The immortal Fiat Strada pickup remained the country’s undisputed overall bestseller, logging its fourth-highest monthly score since its 1998 debut.

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Not to be outdone by its own stablemate, the Pulse crossover celebrated an all-time record of 7,150 units, the Toro pickup jumped 33% over last quarter, and the Argo hatch settled in as Brazil’s sixth favorite car while priming the market for its rugged new Argo X sibling.

The American utility brands brought heavy firepower. Jeep surged 16% in September to push YTD sales past 85,000 units, anchored by the midsize SUV king Compass, the only vehicle in its class to top 40,000 sales in 2026, and a 21% spike for the Renegade, right as the subcompact Avenger made its Brazilian dealer debut.

Ram gobbled up over 78% of the full-size truck pie in September, bolstered by the new Dakota scoring its best monthly run since launch and lifting YTD brand deliveries past 24,500 trucks, a 20% year-over-year jump.

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Even the supporting cast brought muscle to the party. Stellantis’ Chinese partner Leapmotor casually cornered nearly 20% of the mid-to-large all-electric SUV market in under a year, pushing over 3,500 units last quarter alone while rolling out the range-extended B10 Ultra-Hybrid REEV.

Meanwhile, Peugeot and Citroën posted 28% and 16% monthly growth spurts, propelled by the updated 2008 SUV and a 34% segment bump for the C3 hatch.