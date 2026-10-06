Stellantis bets on compact and midsize trucks for its US recovery

Stellantis wants to give budget-conscious American buyers more choice again, with 11 new vehicles coming to North America over the next five years. Seven will start below $40,000, while two will fall below $30,000. Antonio Filosa outlined the strategy in Detroit on September 30 and also confirmed that Ram will expand into smaller pickup segments.

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Stellantis expands Ram beyond full-size trucks as it targets cheaper US models

Stellantis had gradually shifted its US portfolio toward more expensive vehicles and trim levels, leaving fewer options for buyers looking for affordable transportation. Filosa now sees that part of the market as an important opportunity to recover volume while continuing to sell the higher-margin vehicles that generate much of the company’s profit.

Stellantis will use range-extended electric systems in vehicles including the Jeep Grand Wagoneer and later the Ram 1500. Electric motors drive the wheels, while a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 powers a generator that produces electricity when necessary. Owners can rely on battery power for routine driving and use gasoline as a backup on longer trips, reducing dependence on charging stops.

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Filosa presents the technology as a response to customer preferences rather than a strategy driven primarily by emissions regulations. Stellantis’ North American plan therefore combines battery-electric vehicles with hybrids, range-extenders and combustion engines.

Ram will also move beyond the large pickups that currently dominate its lineup. The returning Dakota will compete in the midsize segment, where Filosa specifically pointed to the Toyota Tacoma as a benchmark.

The Ram Rampage, already sold in Latin America, will target North America in 2028 and address a smaller segment closer to the Ford Maverick.

The two trucks will therefore serve different customers while broadening Ram’s reach below the 1500. Filosa acknowledges that compact pickups represent a smaller market than full-size trucks, but he still sees enough demand to justify entering the segment.

Stellantis has not assigned final prices to Dakota or Rampage yet, so the company’s sub-$40,000 and sub-$30,000 targets apply to the broader product plan rather than those trucks specifically.

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Two future affordable Chrysler models will also draw from the Fiat Grizzly family, although their North American specifications will differ from the Fiat versions.

Recent sales show why Stellantis still needs a broader recovery. The company sold 324,277 vehicles in the United States during Q3 2026, essentially matching its year-earlier performance, while sales through September rose 3%.

Ram grew 29% during the quarter, giving Stellantis another reason to expand the brand into new pickup segments. Jeep, however, fell 20%, showing that the company still needs stronger results across the rest of its portfolio if it wants to increase US sales rather than simply shift volume between its own brands.