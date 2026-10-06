CEO Antonio Filosa’s bet: can Stellantis make cheap cars great again?

Stellantis has stumbled upon a groundbreaking realization: affordable cars actually exist, and consumers want them. For years, the auto industry treated sub-$30,000 vehicles like toxic waste, killing off European fan favorites like the Ford Ka, Opel Adam, Volkswagen Up, and gas-powered Fiat 500 to force-feed buyers high-margin SUVs. Now, after driving budget-conscious drivers straight into the arms of the used car market, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa sees a “massive opportunity” in the desert left behind.

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Speaking at a recent Automotive News event, Filosa declared his ambition to stand “fair and strong” against Ford and Toyota. The company’s new FaSTLAne 2030 roadmap lays out a $13 billion blueprint aimed at resurrecting reasonable transportation.

The North American rollout promises 11 brand-new models, with nine priced under $40,000 and two sneaking in under the $30,000 mark, all while maintaining an ambitious 8-to-10% operating margin and boosting sales volume by 35%.

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Among these budget-friendly saviors are the Chrysler Airflow family SUV under $40,000, and the Arrow and Arrow Cross compacts, with at least one slated to start near $25,000. Ram is digging up the Dakota nameplate and unleashing the Rampage by 2028 to attack the Ford Maverick, while Dodge boss Matt McAlear confirms the GLH crossover will target the sports sedan and compact crowds. Even the gargantuan Grand Wagoneer is getting a range extender, which Filosa deems “perfect” for the segment.

Across the Atlantic, Stellantis is preparing its European offense with multi-brand “E-car” electric mini-city vehicles built in Pomigliano d’Arco starting in 2028, targeting a mouthwatering €10,000 to €15,000 price point.

Slotting alongside existing budget entries like the Citroën e-C3, the upcoming electric Fiat Panda, and the Chinese-built Leapmotor T03, these tiny EVs aren’t just about saving consumer wallets. With Brussels aggressively pushing Made-in-Europe EV quotas, these affordable urban runabouts double as a convenient regulatory pass for corporate fleet emissions.

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Whether Stellantis can actually deliver genuine bargains without skimping on quality remains to be seen, but at least someone finally remembered that not every driver holds a luxury SUV budget.