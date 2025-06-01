Ferrari Purosangue: unveiled the new Novitec tuning package

The Ferrari Purosangue has been subjected to various tuning modifications since its market debut. Some beyond the limits of decency, others much more sober. The one we’re dealing with today belongs to the second category. The signature is from Novitec, a name that has already entered the scene in the past with this model. The German tuner, unlike others, has always used good taste in its modifications of the Italian SUV. Today’s is one of the softest executed over time.

Novitec delivers classy Ferrari Purosangue modifications

The modifications are indeed limited to a few things, which don’t irreversibly affect the starting package. No tweaks were made to the engine and bodywork, which remains identical to that of the standard model. In the new guise, Novitec has equipped the Ferrari Purosangue with forged wheels and NF10 suspensions, developed in-house, which reduce the ground clearance by a small measure.

These are inconspicuous elements that don’t significantly impact the SUV’s expressive alchemy. Here the client requested minimal modifications. Just the bare minimum to give a specific identity to the product, without appealing to the Tailor Made program of the Maranello automaker.

The owner of this example, fortunately, didn’t want to position himself brutally at the center of attention, as others do, who accept anything just to attract looks, even at the cost of losing any minimum level of connection with the theme of class.

There’s no news about mechanical actions. We therefore believe that the powertrain remained in the stock configuration. The 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine of Maranello’s Sport Utility Vehicle should therefore continue to deliver 725 horsepower of maximum power. The performance, obviously, is top-notch, with acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, from 0 to 120 mph in 10.6 seconds and a top speed of over 190 mph.