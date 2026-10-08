New Lancia Lybra imagined as a sleek and sporty modern sedan

Sezer Design imagines the Lancia Lybra as a sleek sedan with an almost coupe-like profile, giving it a much sportier character than the model that carried the name in the late 1990s. The digital project combines a champagne-colored body with a black roof and introduces a completely redesigned interior.

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Lancia Lybra returns in a render with a sportier coupe-like design

The original Lybra arrived in 1999 as the replacement for the Dedra, targeting buyers who wanted the comfort of a more upscale car without moving into a flagship model. Lancia offered it as both a sedan and a station wagon until 2005, with gasoline and JTD turbodiesel engines that also included five-cylinder options. This render revives the Lybra name while moving far away from the rounded headlights and traditional proportions of the original sedan.

The cabin retains the idea of a refined environment but gives it a much more modern interpretation. Light-colored seats with a perforated appearance contrast with bronze accents and darker surfaces. A light strip runs across the dashboard and continues onto the doors, while the central screen sits alongside a digital instrument cluster.

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A compact selector on the center console frees up space for covered storage compartments and an armrest, avoiding the bulk of a conventional gear lever.

The sloping roofline leads into a short rear section and gives the car a very different profile from a traditional three-box sedan. A red light bar connects taillights made from small grid-like elements, while large openings dominate the lower bumper. A spoiler above the rear window adds another aggressive touch and makes the rear look considerably sportier than that of the original Lybra.

The front also borrows ideas from current Lancia design. A horizontal light signature runs across the nose and meets vertical elements at the center, while the Lancia lettering sits along the edge of the hood. A dark panel below it visually connects the headlights.

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Large wheels nearly fill the arches and emphasize the width of the body. Black trim along the lower edges of the doors further highlights the car’s low and sporty stance. Arnaud Belloni now serves as CEO of Lancia, Fiat and Abarth, leading the three brands within a unified management structure.

Belloni and his team will now oversee the launch of the new Lancia Gamma, which the brand unveiled in September ahead of its appearance at the Paris Motor Show. Gamma will join Ypsilon in the lineup and use a fastback-crossover body style. Lancia will produce it in Melfi with both hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

The brand’s new direction could also affect plans for the Delta, which Lancia originally targeted for 2028. Its return now remains uncertain. Some reports suggest the company could instead introduce a crossover positioned between Ypsilon and Gamma.