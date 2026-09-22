Someone just pushed the Lancia Delta dream even further into the future

If there is one sport compact that continues to haunt the fever dreams of rally purists and Italian automotive enthusiasts alike, it is the legendary Lancia Delta HF Integrale. Yet, while fans desperately hold their breath for a triumphant real-world resurrection, corporate realities keep serving up ice-cold showers.

Advertisement

For now, the iconic hot hatch remains strictly trapped in the realm of digital fantasy, brought back to life not by Turin’s executive board, but by independent designer Sezer Design, who used a generous dose of artificial intelligence to remind us of everything we are currently missing.

Dubbed the “Delta Integrale Vision 2036”, this virtual creation manages the rare feat of honoring heritage without indulging in lazy retro-copying. The render retains the boxy silhouette, flat flanks, and flared wheel arches that made the original 1979 icon an absolute terror on gravel stages.

Advertisement

However, Sezer Design spiced things up with modern sensibilities: ultra-sleek LED headlights, massive dark alloy wheels, and an aggressive front fascia that looks ready to devour asphalt. Around back, a prominent roof spoiler, razor-thin horizontal taillights, and a race-inspired rear diffuser complete the menacing look. Inside, the cabin gets a full digital overhaul featuring dual screens, a flat-bottom sport steering wheel, and HF logos scattered liberally to trigger maximum nostalgia.

That 2036 moniker on the render feels painfully self-aware. The original Delta debuted in 1979, but its legendary status was forged between 1987 and 1992, when Lancia dominated the World Rally Championship with an unprecedented six consecutive constructors’ titles. That golden streak cemented the Integrale in motorsport immortality. Unfortunately, Stellantis currently seems far more proficient at managing heritage nostalgia than actually building rally legends.

Advertisement

Not long ago, a new 4.4-meter (14.4-foot) all-electric Delta was a promise for 2028. But corporate reshuffles move fast. Under the group’s updated “FaSTLAne 2030” strategy, Lancia is now alongside Fiat and Abarth under new CEO Arnaud Belloni. In this revamped roadmap, the 2028 Delta has quietly vanished from active release schedules.

While Stellantis hasn’t officially killed the project, they haven’t provided a new timeline either. For now, Lancia’s real-world future rests solely on the Ypsilon and the upcoming Gamma, leaving the HF Integrale where it has been for decades: parked firmly in our imaginations, waiting for 2036.