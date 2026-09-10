Lancia Delta reimagined with a radical design for an unconventional comeback

A Lancia Delta with proportions closer to a sports coupe, a low body and wide tracks sits at the center of an independent render that imagines a possible return for the iconic model. That comeback, however, may no longer happen as previously expected.

Advertisement

Lancia Delta render imagines a low, wide and aggressive return

The Delta HF name chosen for this design exercise recalls the high-performance versions and the model’s rally heritage. The sporty reference takes a very different form from the original car, though. Instead of recreating the classic Delta silhouette, the concept pushes the idea of an extreme compact car closer to coupe territory.

Raphaël Wierzbicki created the project, starting from one of his own sketches before using artificial intelligence as part of the development process. According to the designer, the original Delta’s character provided the starting point, but he wanted to build an independent interpretation rather than copy specific details from the past.

Advertisement

The rear concentrates some of the most distinctive choices. Four square taillights immediately stand out, while a large diffuser dominates the lower section. Pronounced wheel arches emphasize the width of the body and give the car a much more extreme appearance than anything in the current Lancia lineup.

At the front, the traditional shield identifies the brand within a design dominated by very slim lighting elements. Two vertical details at the outer edges complete the fascia, while the car’s low height reinforces the overall sporty character. The result moves well beyond the proportions of a conventional compact hatchback, especially in the relationship between the wide body and the low roofline.

Lancia’s previous product plans called for a new Delta between 2028 and 2029, a little more than two years after the debut of the Gamma. The brand had also planned an HF performance version, following the same strategy already used for the Ypsilon and expected for the Gamma.

Advertisement

Stellantis has since placed Fiat in charge of Lancia’s future direction, opening the door to a review of those earlier plans. The new management team will need to improve Lancia sales in Italy and across Europe after the Ypsilon delivered weaker than expected results, while the market response to the Gamma still remains to be seen.

The Gamma will likely become the final model developed under the previous strategy. Decisions about the products that follow it should also clarify whether the Delta still has a place in Lancia’s future lineup.