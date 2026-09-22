Is Lancia giving up on its dreams to become Fiat’s fancy cousin?

Remember when Lancia promised a glamorous, all-electric European renaissance that would make traditional premium automakers sweat? Well, adjust your seatbelts. Corporate reality just slammed on the brakes. Under Stellantis’s latest masterstroke, with the new FaSTLAne 2030 plan, Lancia is officially getting tethered to its mainstream sibling, Fiat.

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Effective September 1st, Arnaud Belloni took the helm as CEO of Fiat, Abarth, and Lancia simultaneously, while Gaetano Thorel expanded his executive oversight across the trio. Maximum efficiency, shared parts, and fewer pie-in-the-sky promises.

Fiat has been crowned a top-tier Global Brand for the group, while Lancia gets closely aligned to squeeze out costs. Stellantis insists your next Lancia won’t just be a Fiat with a prettier grille and a heftier price tag. However, expect heavier sharing of STLA platforms, engines, electronics, and assembly line logistics.

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The first casualty of this reality check? Pure electrification dogma. Lancia’s original grand vision called for a rapid, EV-only transition. Today, market sanity has prevailed. The newly revealed flagship Gamma arrives not only as a 375-horsepower EV but also as a sensible Hybrid boasting over 1,000 kilometers of range.

This newfound pragmatism signals a dramatic shift away from hyper-exclusive luxury ambitions toward stylish, recognizable cars that normal human beings can actually afford.

Yet, one massive elephant remains in the showroom: the legendary Delta. The original roadmap slated a 4.4-meter, muscular new Delta for 2028, following the 2024 Ypsilon and the 2026 Gamma. But while the Gamma is officially locked in, recent Stellantis updates conveniently omitted any reconfirmation for the 2028 Delta. While it isn’t officially canceled yet, its future sits in high-stakes limbo, further complicated by whispers of smaller urban cars like a resurrected Y10.

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On the bright side, Lancia isn’t stripping away its soul entirely. The iconic HF badge and a renewed commitment to rally racing prove that Stellantis still respects the brand’s glorious motorsport heritage. Now, it’s up to Belloni’s combined leadership to figure out if pragmatism can finally deliver a revival that lasts.