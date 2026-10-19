From 46,000 units to ghost town: Fiat hits rock bottom in America

While Fiat is busy plotting its European renaissance with the Grande Panda and teasing upcoming models like the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, across the Atlantic, the iconic Italian brand is suffering an existential crisis of cosmic proportions. Latest registration figures from the United States depict a collapse so severe that the numbers almost read like a statistical typo for a country of over 330 million people.

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During the third quarter of 2026, spanning 92 long summer days between July and September, Fiat managed to register a grand total of 54 cars nationwide. To put that into perspective, the entire brand moved barely more than one car every two days across all fifty states combined. Of those 54 brave additions to American roads, 52 were the electric Fiat 500e, while the remaining two were leftover 500X crossovers collecting dust on dealer lots.

Stacked against the same period in 2025, when Fiat sold a modest 321 units, this represents a staggering 83% dive. Sales of the flagship 500e alone plummeted by 82%, dropping from 288 to 52 units.

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The broader picture for 2026 is equally grim: from January through September, total registrations slumped 76% to 291 units, down from 1,237 during the same nine-month stretch last year. To illustrate just how ghostly Fiat showrooms have become, sibling brand Alfa Romeo, sold 569 vehicles in Q3 2026. That means Alfa Romeo outsold Fiat more than tenfold in three months.

It wasn’t always this lonely. Following its grand return to North America back in 2011, the Turinese automaker routinely eclipsed 40,000 annual sales, hitting peak years around 46,000 units. Since then, the product catalog has shrunk down to a single tiny electric hatchback. In a market where buyers treat giant three-row SUVs as standard commuters, offering a pint-sized EV with limited range and a hefty price tag is akin to bringing a pocket knife to a monster truck rally.

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Meanwhile, parent company Stellantis is quietly repurposing Fiat’s European engineering. Chrysler is readying new SUV offerings codenamed Arrow Cross and Arrow, derived directly from the Grizzly architecture. Sadly for Fiat, while its platforms help feed American appetites for larger crossovers, its own adorable city cars remain almost entirely ignored on U.S. highways.