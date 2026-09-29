Alfa Romeo Sportwagon revival may be unlikely, but this render brings it back

A large Alfa Romeo Sportwagon would give the brand another alternative to sedans and SUVs, but for now it exists only in digital form. The proposal builds on the flagship render recently created by Tommaso Ciampi, who developed a second body style by extending the roofline all the way to the rear. The result recalls the formula familiar to fans of the 156 and 159 Sportwagon, reinterpreted here for a larger vehicle.

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Alfa Romeo Sportwagon returns in render form with a modern grand-touring look

Alfa Romeo, however, has stepped away from expanding into the E-segment, at least under its current plans. During Jean-Philippe Imparato’s tenure, the brand considered a large model aimed especially at the United States, with characteristics somewhere between a sedan and an SUV. Santo Ficili later changed direction, arguing that vehicles of this size do not fit the market where Alfa Romeo now wants to focus its resources.

The current strategy places greater emphasis on the C-segment. A future SUV that will take over the Tonale’s role will sit alongside another model inspired in spirit by the 147 and Giulietta. Ficili has already said that the latter will not be an SUV, confirming Alfa Romeo’s intention to offer an alternative to high-riding body styles. The company still describes it simply as a hatchback and has given no indication of a wagon derivative.

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Ciampi instead imagines a much larger Sportwagon, with a roofline that slopes gently toward the rear and gives the tail a more extended profile than the sedan that inspired it. The side view emphasizes the long wheelbase, while large-diameter wheels fill much of the arches and reinforce the impression of a car sitting close to the road.

The front retains the character of the original render, with Alfa Romeo’s shield grille standing out between very slim lighting elements. Large bumper openings make the nose look more aggressive, while the long hood defines much of the car’s proportions. Along the sides, a high beltline visually reduces the glass area.

The rear changes more significantly to accommodate the wagon body. Horizontal taillights stretch across the back, while the lower bumper uses more elaborate shapes around four exhaust outlets.

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Beyond the upcoming C-segment models, Alfa Romeo is also studying the future of the Giulia and Stelvio. The company has not yet publicly defined the full configuration of its future D-segment models, and those decisions will help determine how strongly Alfa Romeo remains represented among the larger vehicles in its lineup.