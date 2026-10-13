Is the muscle car bubble popping? Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 sells near sticker price

Over in the United States, one ambitious speculator recently picked up a factory-fresh Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, racked up a earth-shattering 71 miles on the odometer, and immediately threw it onto Bring a Trailer. The result? A transaction that proves humanity’s enduring obsession with pure, unadulterated V8 horsepower, even if the financial payoff was more of a whimpering burn-out than a quarter-mile launch.

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As the crowning jewel of Dodge’s “Last Call” series, the Demon 170 was engineered to mark the apocalyptic end of internal combustion muscle cars for the brand. Capped at a strictly limited run of 3,300 units, this 1,025-HP supercharged titan naturally triggered immediate chaos among flippers back in late 2023, where early examples routinely fetched eye-watering sums north of $210,000. Fast forward to the present, and unit number 215 just changed hands for $134,000 against its original sticker price of $132,541.

Math enthusiasts will quickly calculate a gross profit of $1,459, it sounds like an interesting profit after just a few miles and not one scratch on the body of the Demon 170. Once you factor in state taxes, dealer fees, insurance, and the emotional toll of resisting the urge to mash the throttle for more than 71 miles, our savvy investor essentially bought themselves a very noisy, zero-interest savings account.

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Yet, while the speculative hysteria has cooled down to a more sensible temperature, the sale underscores a crucial reality: in an era of uncertain EV adoption and muted battery-powered exhaust notes, demand for pristine V8 heavyweights remains robust enough to keep resale values floating above MSRP.

While a European observer might view this flip as eccentric millionaire theater, it proves that short-term flippers can still eke out a win, even if that win barely covers the cost of a full tank of E85 fuel and a celebratory fast-food meal.