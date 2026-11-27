Seeing a Ferrari 458 equipped with fender gills isn’t exactly breaking news in the tuning world, but spotting one wearing a full Liberty Walk widebody kit without a single sponsor sticker slapped across its flanks borders on a minor miracle.

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Residing in Japan and strictly not for sale, this particular build rolled out of the workshop of “Toshi”, Toshiro Nishio, the mastermind behind Liberty Walk, under the official designation LB Silhouette Works Ferrari 458 GT.

When the Japanese tuner dropped photos of the car on Instagram, he kept the caption as brief as an old-school telegram, simply noting that the car looks fantastic. Even if beauty remains strictly in the eye of the beholder, and plenty of Maranello purists still swear by the factory Pininfarina lines, it is genuinely hard to argue with him.

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The aggressive widebody conversion certainly puts in overtime. Up front, a redesigned bumper incorporates fresh air intakes flanking the original headlights, paired with a surprisingly restrained front splitter complete with side winglets.

While the factory Ferrari hood stays intact, the front fenders flare out dramatically, matched by equally muscular rear three-quarter panels and side skirts pulled straight from the Liberty Walk catalog. Around back, subtlety promptly leaves the building thanks to a towering rear wing, a revised bumper, and a reworked diffuser. Finished in classic Ferrari red, the bodywork is mercifully free of the usual avalanche of racing decals that typically accompany the tuner’s creations.

Beneath that broadened silhouette sits an adjustable air suspension setup, letting the driver drop the chassis until the splitter practically kisses the asphalt whenever maximum curbside drama is required. New, wider rear wheels tucked with a hint of negative camber complete the aggressive stance.

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Thankfully, nobody appears to have messed with the Italian supercar’s mechanical soul. Mounted right behind the cabin, we find the 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V8, still churning out 562 HP and 540 Nm of torque, a glorious powertrain that already feels like a relic from a golden era. In factory trim, the Ferrari 458 Italia sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, matching the Spider, while topping out at 325 km/h compared to the convertible’s 320 km/h ceiling.

Combining an intoxicating exhaust note, rear-wheel drive, mid-engine balance, and newfound Japanese muscle, this custom Ferrari 458 may be pure heresy to traditionalists, yet it gives everyone else a solid excuse to keep scrolling Toshi’s Instagram feed.