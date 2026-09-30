Jeep’s mystery box at Paris 2026: is the Renegade making a triumphant comeback?

Stellantis is staging a massive group outing for the 2026 Paris Motor Show, marshalling Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Lancia, Leapmotor, Opel, and Peugeot under the Parisian spotlights. But the real headline-grabber might be Jeep, which has opted for the automotive equivalent of a corporate cliffhanger.

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The iconic off-road brand dispatched cryptic invitations showing a tarp-draped box alongside the minimalist tagline “Destination: Paris”. With zero official details attached, the industry rumor mill immediately did what it does best: speculate wildly about whether Jeep is secretly unboxing the second coming of the Renegade.

The theory isn’t entirely baseless. The compact SUV, originally built in Italy alongside its platform sibling the Fiat 500X, quietly rode off into the sunset at the end of 2025. Jeep has yet to officially announce a direct second-generation replacement, though it previously promised to introduce two new European B-segment SUVs by 2030.

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Slotting neatly between the subcompact Avenger and the larger Compass, a revived Renegade stretching roughly 4.2 meters would make perfect sense. Yet Jeep remains stubbornly silent, refusing to explicitly attach the mysterious box to the Renegade badge.

Adding fuel to the speculation fire was a boxy SUV previewed during Stellantis’s 2026 Investor Day. That teaser showcased an angular front fascia featuring the signature seven-slot grille and elevated lighting signatures, sharing distinct proportional traits with the new Compass.

On the mechanical side, insiders point to the flexible STLA One platform, capable of accommodating internal combustion engines, pure electric setups, and full-hybrid powertrains depending on local market demands.

Ultimately, the contents of Jeep’s Parisian container could be a production-ready model, a radical concept, or merely a clever design teaser. With Stellantis promising no fewer than nine concept cars at the show, Jeep will finally reveal its surprise when the event opens on October 12. Until then, enthusiasts will wonder whether they are looking at the return of a beloved boxy SUV or the industry’s most expensive game of hide-and-seek.