Jeep Compass 4xe demonstrates its abilities in the latest Capability Stories episode

Jeep takes the new Compass 4xe to the frozen tracks of Arjeplog, Sweden, to demonstrate how its all-wheel-drive system behaves when grip disappears. The 370-hp electric SUV stars in the third episode of Jeep Capability Stories, released on October 2, while European customers can already place orders for the model.

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Jeep Compass 4xe gets sideways in Sweden with 370 hp and electric AWD

Sport mode unlocks the full output of the dual-motor system, including its overboost function, while also sharpening steering response. In this setting, the Compass keeps both axles engaged at speeds of up to 87 mph and sends more torque toward the rear. Footage from the snow-covered test track shows how those settings affect the SUV during rapid changes of direction.

The electronics also allow the rear wheels to slip more than they would under the more conservative drive modes without switching off the safety systems. Jeep gives the ESP and traction control a performance-focused calibration, while the Level 2 driver-assistance systems remain fully active. The more playful rear-end behavior therefore comes from different electronic thresholds rather than disabling the vehicle’s stability controls.

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A front electric motor produces 157 kW, or about 211 hp, and 254 lb-ft of torque. The rear motor contributes 132 kW, around 177 hp, and 171 lb-ft. Jeep quotes a combined output of 370 hp, and says the Compass can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 4.9 seconds.

Jeep also equips the rear axle with a heavy-duty 14:1 reduction gear. The mechanical multiplication allows the company to quote as much as 2,286 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels. That number represents torque after the reduction gearing and should not be confused with the 171 lb-ft that the rear electric motor itself produces.

When the system detects wheelspin, its electronic controller adjusts torque distribution between the two axles in real time. The software also manages acceleration and deceleration according to weight transfer and works with ABS and ESP to damp driveline oscillations. On slippery surfaces, these corrections help prevent sudden changes in torque from upsetting the line chosen by the driver.

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The Compass 4xe uses a 96.1-kWh battery, which Jeep says provides up to 377 miles of WLTP range. Its Selec-Terrain system offers five settings. Snow targets winter conditions, while Sand & Mud handles loose or muddy surfaces. Auto, 4WD Lock and Sport complete the available modes.

Jeep filmed the latest Capability Stories episode on snowy roads and at its Arjeplog testing facility, just a few miles from the Arctic Circle. The demonstration focuses less on traditional rock-crawling and more on showing how the electric 4xe combines its rear-biased AWD system with electronic controls when the available grip drops dramatically.