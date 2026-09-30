This 481-mile Jeep Wrangler got a $20,000 transformation and still failed to sell

A 2026 Jeep Wrangler that cost its owner more than $64,000 between the original purchase and modifications failed to find a buyer at auction. The Cars & Bids sale ended on September 28 after 49 bids, with the highest offer reaching $31,750, below the reserve set for the SoFlo Customs build.

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This modified Jeep Wrangler has just 481 miles, but the auction fell far short

The Wrangler had covered just 481 miles since its owner bought it new in March for $44,145. The seller says he later spent about $20,000 on modifications before deciding to move on to another project. He even lowered the reserve during the auction, but none of the bidders offered enough to close the deal.

The difference between the total amount spent and the highest bid exceeds $32,000, although the owner has not actually realized that loss because the Jeep remains unsold. After the auction ended, Cars & Bids said it would contact both sides in an effort to negotiate a deal, while the seller continued to express willingness to consider offers.

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Most of the upgrades focused on the body and suspension, while the Wrangler retains its original turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The 2.0-liter unit produces 270 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The four-wheel-drive system keeps its two-speed transfer case and also allows the driver to send power exclusively to the rear wheels.

A 3-inch suspension lift works with FOX shocks, while 35-inch Nitto Trail Grappler tires wrap around 20-inch Vision Rocker wheels. The Wrangler still wears its original Granite Crystal Metallic paint, but Sniper fenders significantly alter its profile along with a custom front end and redesigned rear bumper.

The lighting setup includes color-changing RGBW headlights, ORACLE taillights and a 52-inch LED light bar. Inside, the Jeep retains its black upholstery. Factory equipment includes a three-piece hardtop along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

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The accompanying Carfax report shows no accidents. The seller also includes two sets of keys, vehicle documentation and a full-size spare tire. He kept several of the removed factory parts, including the original headlights, although anyone hoping to return the front end completely to stock would still need to source an original grille.

The listing also notes an outstanding loan on the Wrangler, which the seller would pay off as part of any completed sale.