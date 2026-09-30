New Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk brings hybrid power and serious off-road capability

The Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk returns for the 2027 model year, bringing low-range gearing and dedicated off-road suspension hardware to the new hybrid generation. Jeep has opened US orders and plans to start production before the end of 2026. The automaker has also completed the testing required for the model to earn its Trail Rated badge.

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2027 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk brings low-range gearing back to the lineup

The Active Drive II system gives drivers a Lock mode and a two-speed power transfer unit with a 2.92:1 low-range ratio. An overall crawl ratio of 37.5:1 helps the Cherokee move slowly over more demanding terrain, while Selec-Terrain provides five drive modes, including a dedicated Rock setting. Steel skid plates protect vulnerable components underneath, while a separate shield protects the battery.

Jeep fits the Trailhawk with 245/65 Nexen Roadian ATX tires on 17-inch wheels and raises the suspension by about 1 inch. Ground clearance reaches approximately 9.1 inches, while revised springs and dampers improve suspension movement. Its Ramp Travel Index increases by 45 points compared with other Cherokee models, reflecting greater wheel articulation over uneven terrain.

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A unique front bumper provides more clearance ahead of the wheels and helps deliver a 28.8-degree approach angle. The departure angle measures 31.8 degrees, while the breakover angle reaches 21.9 degrees. Jeep also rates the Trailhawk for water crossings up to approximately 24 inches deep. Development testing included demanding trails at Moab and Sand Hollow.

Power comes from the same hybrid system built around a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, with total output reaching 210 hp. Jeep estimates combined fuel economy at 31 mpg. An optional towing package increases maximum towing capacity to 3,500 pounds.

Red recovery hooks add a familiar Trailhawk accent outside, while matching red stitching contrasts with Mantis Green upholstery inside. The dashboard combines a 12.3-inch infotainment display with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel come standard, along with a hands-free power liftgate.

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The available Advanced Pro Tech Group adds a 360-degree camera system with camera washers, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. Buyers can also choose the Sun and Sound package, which combines a dual-pane sunroof with an Alpine Premium audio system.

US pricing starts at $44,625, including the $1,995 destination charge. Jeep will build the 2027 Cherokee Trailhawk in Toluca, Mexico.