Dodge Power Wagon tribute combines TRX hardware with a 1,000-hp HEMI V8

Desert Power Wagons took a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX and gave it the appearance of a 1940s Dodge Power Wagon. Named Project Colossus, the truck features six-wheel drive and retains the Ram’s supercharged HEMI V8, which National Speed upgraded to around 1,000 hp.

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TRX-based Dodge Power Wagon tribute packs a 1,000-hp HEMI V8

To fit a second rear axle beneath the bed, the North Carolina shop modified the TRX frame and adapted its drivetrain. A BorgWarner transfer case manages full-time four-wheel drive and also provides a low-range setting. The Dana 60 differential on the third axle features an electronic locker. Colossus also rides on Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive dampers and 38-inch Toyo tires, while a front WARN winch provides roughly 12,000 pounds of pulling capacity.

The donor Ram’s supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI originally produced 702 hp. National Speed increased output by fitting a different supercharger pulley, replacing the exhaust headers, and recalibrating the engine and transmission management systems. Desert Power Wagons lists torque at 925 lb-ft. The truck retains the TRX’s eight-speed TorqueFlite 8HP95 automatic transmission, along with its launch control and selectable drive modes.

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The builders created the body around the modern underpinnings. Tisdale Coachworks constructed the four-door cab and paired it with a deep bed featuring a protective liner. Satin anthracite gray paint highlights the squared-off front end and black fenders, which follow the profile of all six wheels. LED lighting provides a modern touch, while power-deployable running boards make it easier to climb into the raised cabin.

Inside, Colossus retains the TRX’s technology, including its 12-inch Uconnect infotainment system with navigation, while custom trim reshapes the dashboard and center console. The truck also keeps its rearview camera and dual-zone automatic climate control. Distressed-look leather covers the seats and door panels, while a fiber-optic headliner creates a starlight effect above the occupants. Desert Power Wagons also added a JL Audio sound system and separate ambient lighting.

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Desert Power Wagons currently lists Project Colossus in its inventory for $599,950, where the truck carries stock number 832445A.