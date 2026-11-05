2027 Durango Sub-Zero: the coolest way to hide your 710-HP gas addiction

Dodge has officially decided that 710 supercharged horsepower is not loud enough unless it comes painted in a shade that shifts like your mood. Enter “Sub-Zero”, the fresh exterior hue debuting on the 2027 Dodge Durango lineup. Marking the brand’s fourth new paint release in as many months, following August’s Redeye, September’s After Dark, and October’s Smokescreen, this cool addition proves the American muscle brand is fully dedicated to letting three-row SUV buyers personalize their high-powered land yachts right off the assembly line.

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First seen on the Dodge Charger earlier this year, Sub-Zero brings a chameleon-like trick to the oversized muscle SUV segment. Under cloudy skies or in deep shade, the paint settles into a understated dark grey-blue.

Park it under direct sunlight, however, and it flashes a bright, icy blue tone. Joined by staple factory shades like B5 Blue, Destroyer Grey, Green Machine, Night Moves, Pitch Black, Red Oxide, and White Knuckle, it turns the Durango color palette up to a frosty eleven.

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The real madness unfolds when you drop this color onto the 2027 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak edition. Powered by the legendary 710-horsepower supercharged V8 HEMI, the Jailbreak program grants buyers access to over 22 million possible customization combinations.

Dodge CEO Matt McAlear emphasized that the new shade gives owners another way to stand out while terrorizing local soccer tournaments. Customers can mix and match exterior paint, racing stripes, custom wheels, brake caliper finishes, and badges, before stepping inside to configure bespoke upholstery, seats, and interior trim accents.

Ordering is already open in the United States, where the Sub-Zero finish commands a reasonable $595 option fee across all HEMI-equipped 2027 Durango models.

The entry point starts with the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter V8 GT AWD at $43,875. Those seeking more rumble can step up to the 475-horsepower R/T 392 starting at $51,745, while the terrifying 710-horsepower SRT Hellcat and fully customizable Jailbreak reign at the absolute top of the family tree.