Pristine low-mileage muscle: this 485-HP Dodge Challenger might be the ultimate steal

If you prefer your eye-searing paint jobs served with a massive dose of classic American heavy metal, this single-owner 2017 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker currently up for grabs on Cars&Bids might just steal your heart.

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Finished in the head-turning “Green Go” factory shade, this modern muscle legend has had just one meticulous custodian on paper since rolling off the dealership lot for $49,170 back in February 2017. And when we say meticulous, we mean borderline obsessive: the seller reportedly kept garage seat covers wrapped in small towels during date nights just to ensure zero human sweat or body oils dared taint the pristine black interior.

Save for a few inevitable scuffs on the front splitter, consider them battle scars from aggressive parking curb encounters, this beast remains in showroom-grade condition.

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Under the hood sits a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter Hemi V8 pumping out a healthy 485 HP and 475 lb-ft of torque. Routed to the rear wheels via a slick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission, it launches from 0 to 60 mph in under 4.5 seconds and runs the quarter-mile in 12.5 seconds before topping out at over 180 mph.

Sure, it lacks the ludicrous, rear-tire-melting 700+ horsepower of a Hellcat or the 1,025-horsepower wheel-standing madness of an SRT Demon, but it never pretended to be a dedicated drag strip weapon anyway.

With just 9,813 miles on the odometer, translating to roughly 1,000 miles driven per year, it’s barely broken in. Fresh off a March 2026 oil change and equipped with 20-inch forged wheels, Brembo brakes, Bilstein active suspension, an active exhaust, dual-zone climate control, and a JL Audio Sound II setup, it’s entirely turn-key.

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With similar low-mileage examples fetching anywhere from $20,000 to over $30,000, this time capsule represents one of the sweetest spots in the used enthusiast market today.