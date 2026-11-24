Even in Maranello, where perfection is practically written into the local zoning laws, hindsight remains 20/20. Speaking at the presentation of Ferrari, a new book tracing the Prancing Horse’s history by Bloomberg Milan bureau chief and Sergio Marchionne biographer Tommaso Ebhardt, CEO Benedetto Vigna candidly admitted to making two notable missteps during the debut of the Ferrari Luce, the brand’s very first all-electric vehicle.

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First on Vigna’s regret list was the launch color palette. Ferrari initially selected shades aimed at appealing to specific age demographics and regional tastes. However, actual buyers configuring their 2027 Luce deliveries promptly ignored the marketing playbook and picked completely different hues. The takeaway for future unveilings? Consider global market perception before getting too cute with localized color trends.

The second blunder came down to photography. According to Vigna, the press photos used a focal length that made the Ferrari Luce look less like a visceral supercar and more like an avant-garde piece of industrial design, the automotive equivalent of a very expensive espresso machine.

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Because first impressions of a vehicle’s proportions live or die through launch imagery, Vigna noted that camera framing is critical when introducing a brand-new silhouette.

Despite the cosmetic regrets, Vigna defended Ferrari’s broader mission to diversify its lineup across generations while leaving room for experimentation. He characterized Maranello as an “80-year-old start-up,” urging his teams to pivot quickly when mistakes happen, an agility he believes the sluggish European auto industry desperately needs.

Recalling the gloomy mood among suppliers back in 2022 and 2023, Vigna noted a welcome shift toward resourcefulness, pointing to radiator manufacturers now pivoting their thermal expertise toward cooling massive data centers.

Naturally, no Ferrari gathering is complete without addressing the Scuderia. Vigna stressed that Formula 1 success hinges on synergy between the car, strategy, and team. Addressing recent friction between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, he confirmed the two drivers have cleared the air, echoing team principal Frédéric Vasseur’s earlier remarks.

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While praising Ferrari’s endurance racing triumphs for feeding real technology into production models like the Luce, 12Cilindri, and Purosangue, Vigna delivered a blunt reminder: given the astronomical cost of racing, Maranello doesn’t just expect technological trickle-down, it expects trophies.