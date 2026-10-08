Hennessey turns the Dodge Demon 170 into a 1,700-hp twin-turbo monster

Hennessey has transformed the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 into a 1,700-bhp machine, replacing the factory supercharger with twin turbos and increasing displacement to 7.2 liters. The Demon 1700 will remain limited to just 12 examples and focuses primarily on improving drag-strip performance, starting with a car that Dodge already engineered for straight-line speed.

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Hennessey Demon 1700 targets a 7.9-second quarter-mile with 1,700 hp

Hennessey Special Operations developed the conversion and originally announced a starting price of around $200,000, excluding the donor car. By comparison, the standard Challenger SRT Demon 170 carried an original US starting price of $96,666.

Hennessey removes and preserves the factory supercharged HEMI V8, replacing it with an engine built to handle the dramatic increase in power. The new 440-cubic-inch, 7.2-liter V8 uses two Precision PT6870 turbochargers and an upgraded fuel system. Hennessey also revised the intake cooling and heat-management systems to support repeated operation under heavy load.

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The engine produces 1,700 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 1,400 lb-ft of torque at 5,300 rpm. A reinforced Stage 3 transmission works with a billet torque converter and upgraded drivetrain components, while Hennessey also modifies the suspension control arms and related mounting hardware.

Dyno testing produced 1,355 hp at the rear wheels in maximum-boost mode. That figure measures the power that actually reaches the rear wheels after drivetrain losses, so it differs from the 1,700-bhp engine rating.

Hennessey targets a 7.9-second quarter-mile at more than 175 mph on E85. That remains the program’s stated performance goal rather than a documented quarter-mile result from an official timed run. Dodge quotes an 8.91-second quarter-mile at 151.17 mph for the stock Demon 170.

In factory form, the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 produces 1,025 hp on high-ethanol fuel and 900 hp on E10 gasoline. Dodge also quotes a 1.66-second 0-60 mph time, achieved on a prepared surface using rollout, which excludes the initial portion of the car’s movement from the measured acceleration time.