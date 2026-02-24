Dodge Demon vs Corvette Z06 vs Mustang: who wins the drag race?

An adrenaline-charged showdown brings together some of the most iconic American muscle cars in a multi-car drag race designed to highlight power, traction and character. Lined up at the starting line are three heavyweights of US performance tradition: the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and the Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Organized by carwow, the contest features standing-start runs over a quarter mile and a half mile, aiming to determine which car is the fastest and which best embodies the spirit of the American V8.

Dodge Demon vs Corvette Z06 vs Mustang Dark Horse: ultimate V8 drag race showdown

As the video creators explain, this race serves as a head-to-head clash between three different interpretations of performance made in the USA. They avoid revealing the outcome in advance, preserving the thrill of discovery. Still, a closer look at the numbers helps clarify the balance of power.

The Dodge Demon stands out as the most extreme of the trio and also the most powerful. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 producing 819 horsepower and 717 lb-ft of torque (972 Nm) in the example featured in the race. It is also the heaviest car in the group at 4,280 pounds (1,941 kg). An eight-speed automatic transmission sends all that power to the rear wheels. The figures reflect a brutal philosophy focused on straight-line acceleration and raw force.

Next comes the Corvette Z06, which approaches performance from a completely different angle. Its naturally aspirated 5.5-liter LT6 V8, mounted in a mid-engine layout, delivers 670 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque (625 Nm). With a weight of about 3,715 pounds (1,685 kg), it is significantly lighter than the Demon. Rear-wheel drive remains, but an advanced eight-speed dual-clutch transmission manages power delivery. It offers fewer horsepower than the Dodge, but greater balance, precision and technological refinement.

Completing the lineup is the Mustang Dark Horse, the most traditional of the three. Its 5.0-liter Coyote V8 produces 507 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque (567 Nm), with a curb weight of roughly 3,992 pounds (1,811 kg). Rear-wheel drive once again defines the setup, and the example in the race uses an automatic transmission. On paper, it appears to be the underdog, but in drag racing, launch control and traction management can change everything.

The inevitable question follows. Will the brute strength of the Dodge Demon prevail, or will the technical efficiency of the Corvette Z06 take the win? Could the Mustang pull off a surprise? The numbers tell only part of the story. To find out the final verdict, you have to watch the race.