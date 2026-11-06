Fiat Punto may return as CEO leaves the door open for a comeback

Fiat wants to challenge the Renault Clio again with a new small car, and Arnaud Belloni sees the Punto as the reference. Speaking to L’Automobile Magazine at the Paris Motor Show, the CEO explained that the brand needs to regain the role it once held in the compact-car market before the Punto disappeared in 2018. Bringing back the Punto name, however, remains only a possibility.

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Fiat Punto could make a comeback as Belloni targets the B-segment again

Fiat already competes in the B segment with the Grande Panda, which measures 3.99 meters long and uses the Smart Car platform. The model takes inspiration from the boxy shape of the original Panda and uses its tall body to create room for five occupants. A more road-focused compact car could sit alongside it, targeting buyers who currently want a five-door hatchback roughly the size of a Clio.

According to Belloni, the transition from the Uno to the first Punto provides the example to follow. In 1993, Giorgetto Giugiaro designed a car with softer shapes, large vertical taillights and a roomier cabin than the Uno. Belloni imagines a new small Fiat with the same freedom to change its styling while preserving the comfort and interior space that characterized the Punto. The first generation won the European Car of the Year award in 1995, and across three generations Fiat produced more than nine million examples.

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Belloni, who worked in Renault marketing before returning to Stellantis, believes the departure of the Punto and Ford Fiesta helped strengthen the Clio. The French hatchback remains his commercial benchmark in a category that also includes the Peugeot 208 and Toyota Yaris. Volkswagen, meanwhile, has introduced the electric ID. Polo, while its European plans for 2027 also include a mild-hybrid Polo.

The type of model Belloni describes could fit into the lineup renewal planned under FaSTLAne 2030. The €60 billion program includes more than 60 new models and 50 major updates across Stellantis brands, with investment spread across combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains. Belloni’s comments describe the kind of car he would like to bring back to the range, but Fiat’s industrial decisions will determine the platform, powertrains and timing.