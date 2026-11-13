Alfa Romeo’s crisis deepens as sales tumble 36.6% in Italy and global results remain weak

Alfa Romeo registered 1,412 cars in Italy in October 2026, losing more than a third of its volume even as the overall market grew by 4.8%. The Junior held up better than the rest of the lineup and alone accounted for almost seven out of every ten Alfa Romeo registrations. In the United States and Canada, where the brand relies mainly on the Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale, sales during the first nine months fell from 5,316 to 2,575 vehicles.

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Alfa Romeo struggles across key markets as Italy drops and North America weakens

Motor Intelligence reports 131 Alfa Romeo sales in the United States in October. Stellantis’ latest official figures cover the third quarter, when the brand sold 569 cars compared with 1,614 during the same period in 2025. The Tonale accounted for most of the decline, falling from 953 to 199 units and contributing roughly 72% of the quarterly drop. The Stelvio became the best-selling model with 219 units, ahead of the Tonale and the Giulia, which finished at 151. From January through September, total U.S. sales fell 52% to 2,316 vehicles.

In Canada, the most recent Alfa Romeo data currently available runs through September. Third-quarter sales fell from 181 to 84 units, with the Stelvio leading at 39, followed by the Tonale at 29 and the Giulia at 16. During the first nine months, the brand sold 259 vehicles compared with 538 in 2025. Stellantis has confirmed that the Tonale will end its run in the United States and Canada with the 2026 model year, while the Giulia and Stelvio will continue into 2027.

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Of the 814 registrations Alfa Romeo lost in Italy compared with October 2025, 668 came from the rest of the lineup, which dropped from 1,098 to 430 units. The Junior also declined year over year, falling from 1,128 to 982 registrations, although it still exceeded its average monthly volume for the first nine months of 2026 by around 30 units. Through October, the model reached 9,537 registrations, equal to 54.6% of Alfa Romeo’s 17,469 registrations in Italy. The brand is down 29.2% year to date in its home market.

France stands out among Alfa Romeo’s main European markets, with 500 registrations in October, up 8.9% from a year earlier, although the ten-month total remains down 9.4%. During the same month, Alfa Romeo fell to 299 units in Germany, down 47.7%, 132 in the United Kingdom, down 45.5%, and 111 in Spain, down 71%.

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ACEA’s broader figures, updated through September, show 34,669 new Alfa Romeos registered across the European Union, EFTA countries and the United Kingdom, 24.8% fewer than during the first nine months of 2025.