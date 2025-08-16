Could the Dodge Journey make a comeback in North America?

For over a decade, the Dodge Journey was a constant presence in North American showrooms. Launched as a practical three-row crossover, it reached its peak in the mid-2010s, selling more than 105,000 units in the U.S. in both 2015 and 2016. In the following years, sales began to decline, dropping to 40,341 units in 2020, the model’s final year in the U.S. market. The retreat from Canada was even sharper, falling from 25,646 units sold in 2015 to just 420 in 2020. After its discontinuation, a couple of years of residual sales followed, tied to the clearance of unsold stock.

What a Dodge Journey revival could look like in North America

While the Journey made way in North America for a Dodge lineup more focused on sporty SUVs and muscle cars, the name found a second life elsewhere. In Mexico, the brand relaunched the Journey in 2022, this time as a compact SUV of Chinese origin, a rebadged GAC Trumpchi GS5, offered with a 1.5-liter turbo engine and three trims: SXT, Sport, and GT Plus. The model’s continued presence in Mexico inevitably raises the question: what if Dodge decided to bring the Journey back to the U.S. and Canada?

A potential comeback would have to face an extremely crowded SUV market, dominated by models such as the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Ford Escape, and Hyundai Santa Fe. To make an impact, the Journey would need to combine the original model’s value-oriented pricing with a contemporary design and technology package that matches or exceeds competitors.

From a technical standpoint, Dodge could potentially start with the Mexican-market model as a base but adapt it for North American needs. This could mean adopting hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains to attract increasingly efficiency-minded buyers. A full hybrid with roughly 200–220 hp and a plug-in hybrid option producing 250–280 hp with over 40 miles of electric range could make the Journey competitive, especially when paired with available all-wheel drive, a highly sought-after feature in Canada and northern U.S. states.

In terms of design, a return would need to reflect Dodge’s new identity, with a more aggressive grille, full LED headlights, and a more muscular profile compared to the current Mexican version. The interior should feature quality materials, the latest-generation Uconnect infotainment system with a large display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a full suite of standard ADAS.

Pricing would be a key factor. Historically, the Journey has relied on a competitive entry point. In a hypothetical new North American generation, a starting price around $30,000, with plug-in hybrid versions in the $37,000–$40,000 range, could strike the right balance between affordability and perceived value. As it stands, with Dodge sales down 49% since V8 engines were dropped from the lineup (though set to return), an accessible model like the Journey could provide a much-needed boost in volume.

For Dodge, bringing the Journey back to the U.S. and Canada would not only fill a gap in its current lineup, which lacks an affordable compact or midsize SUV, but also revive a nameplate that, despite its absence, still resonates with many customers.