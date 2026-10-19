Ferrari Purosangue gets a one-off look with intriguing color effects

A paint finish that gradually shifts between two shades of blue sets apart this Ferrari Purosangue created through the Tailor Made program and showcased on the brand’s social channels. The car belongs to the Inedita collection and uses a gradient treatment developed together with coordinated interior materials. The customization focuses on colors and trim while retaining the standard Purosangue’s naturally aspirated V12 configuration.

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Ferrari Purosangue gets a unique two-tone blue Tailor Made finish

Cobalt leather supplied by Poltrona Frau brings the blue theme into the cabin, where black Ultrasuede piping provides contrast. Blue thread appears in the stitching, while the Prancing Horse embroidery uses black Madeira Polyneon thread. The interior therefore reflects the body color theme without repeating the same gradient effect.

On the outside, Ferrari specialists created a smooth transition between glossy Blu Montreal 95 and Blu Francia Tsuzuki. The two colors blend gradually rather than meeting along a sharply defined line. The effect follows the Purosangue’s surfaces and changes depending on the lighting and the angle from which the car is viewed.

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The project falls within the scope of Ferrari’s Tailor Made program, which allows customers to develop their configuration with direct support from the brand’s specialists. Buyers can personalize color combinations, fabrics, leather and finishes through a process managed by Ferrari and aligned with its production standards.

Inedita is one of the three collections that guide the Tailor Made program and focuses on more experimental interpretations. The other two are Classica, inspired by Ferrari’s traditional grand tourers, and Scuderia, which draws references from motorsport. This Purosangue therefore follows the branch dedicated to less conventional combinations.

Under the hood, the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 still produces 725 hp. Ferrari claims a 0-100 km/h time of 3.3 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 10.6 seconds, while top speed exceeds 310 km/h.

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The mechanical layout also contributes to weight distribution, with 49% over the front axle and 51% at the rear. Ferrari places the engine behind the front axle and the gearbox at the back in a transaxle layout. The Purosangue combines this configuration with a four-door body and four individual seats, with the rear seats accessed through rear-hinged doors.