2027 Dodge Charger Sixpack is heading to the UK, but it won’t come cheap

The Dodge Charger SIXPACK is heading to the UK through Unity Automotive, with the first cars expected in October. Prices start at £69,995, or about $93,000, for the R/T and £75,995, or roughly $101,000, for the Scat Pack. Both versions initially arrive as left-hand-drive coupes, giving British buyers another factor to consider alongside the switch from the traditional V8 to a twin-turbo six-cylinder engine.

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2027 Dodge Charger Sixpack heads to the UK with a serious price tag

The launch follows a first half of 2026 in which US Charger sales remained far behind the Ford Mustang. Dodge sold 5,117 gasoline and electric Chargers in the United States, compared with 28,725 Mustangs. In Britain, the Charger will also face established performance cars including the BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG CLE 53.

The new Charger family brings the Challenger’s two-door successor and the previous Charger’s four-door replacement under the same name, with both using the STLA Large platform. Unity will initially focus on the gasoline-powered coupe, although British customers will have access to other configurations as well.

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The 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six produces 420 hp and 468 lb-ft of torque in the R/T. Dodge quotes a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds. The Scat Pack raises output to 550 hp and 531 lb-ft, cutting that time to 3.9 seconds.

Both versions pair an eight-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive, although the system can send all available torque to the rear wheels. The Scat Pack also includes Line Lock, which holds the front brakes while allowing the rear wheels to spin during a burnout. R/T buyers can add the feature through the Performance Handling Group.

The Scat Pack comes with six-piston Brembo front brakes, while Dodge includes the same setup in the R/T’s performance package along with additional launch-focused functions. The extra performance equipment accompanies the power increase, while the two versions carry a price difference of £6,000, or about $8,000.

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Unity Automotive, which European importer KW Automotive appointed as the Charger’s main UK retailer, will also accept special orders for the four-door model and electric Daytona. Customers will be able to configure those versions to their requirements, although Unity has not yet published pricing.

A demonstrator will arrive at Unity’s Oxford location, where potential buyers will be able to see the new Charger in person and book a test drive.