Ram returns to NASCAR in 2026 after 13 years

Ram is preparing to return to the track in 2026, ending a 13-year hiatus. The brand has officially announced its return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, presenting a new racing concept truck based on the Ram 1500, which previews the lines of the model destined for competition. The return is part of an ambitious relaunch plan that includes the launch of 25 new products over the next 18 months.

The announcement came during a NASCAR event held at Michigan International Speedway, where Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Ram, confirmed the brand’s commitment to motorsport. Among the event’s highlights were the scenic presence of a Ram 5500 with custom trailer, set up for stunts and drifting, and the appearance of MMA legend Anderson Silva, who entertained the crowd by throwing HEMI t-shirts from the stands.

“For over a decade, customers and dealers have asked us to return to NASCAR,” Kuniskis stated. “The desire was never lacking, but we needed a concrete plan to re-enter in a way consistent with our DNA. Now we have it: a strategy that distinguishes us from the rest of the industry and reignites interest in American motorsport.”

The decision to participate in the Craftsman Truck Series represents a strategic move for Ram: over 40% of NASCAR fans own a pickup truck, making the series an ideal showcase for launching new high-performance models.

NASCAR has also enthusiastically welcomed the brand’s return. “Ram’s return to the Craftsman Truck Series is a significant moment for our sport,” commented John Probst, NASCAR executive vice president for competition development. “Ram embodies performance, durability and innovation: values perfectly aligned with the spirit of our series.”