New Ram 1500 SRT TRX battles the old TRX and RHO for pickup supremacy

The new Ram 1500 TRX SRT tips the scales at roughly 6,750 pounds in The Fast Lane Truck’s comparison, and that extra mass helps explain why its additional 75 hp creates only a small advantage over the previous-generation TRX in some standing-start tests. Even so, the new 777-hp supercharged V8 ultimately came out ahead of both the old TRX and the lighter Ram 1500 RHO.

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New Ram TRX SRT battles the old TRX and RHO: which one is fastest?

The closest battle involved the two V8-powered TRX models. In one quarter-mile run, the 2022 truck recorded 13.33 seconds, narrowly beating the new TRX SRT by just 0.02 second. The newer truck responded in the 0-60 mph test, reaching the mark in approximately 4.9 seconds compared with 5.08 seconds for its predecessor.

A rolling race from 30 mph also favored the new TRX, allowing its additional horsepower to make a clearer difference once traction and launch technique became less important.

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The gap widened considerably against the Ram 1500 RHO. Its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six produces 540 hp and 521 lb-ft of torque, while its roughly 6,283-pound curb weight gives it a significant weight advantage.

That advantage could not overcome the power deficit. In the first test, the RHO completed the quarter mile in 14.23 seconds and reached 60 mph in 5.97 seconds. The new TRX SRT managed 13.33 seconds and 4.91 seconds respectively. The V8 pulled away even more decisively during the rolling race.

The original TRX used a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 producing 702 hp and 650 lb-ft, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive. Ram originally claimed 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, a 12.9-second quarter mile and a 118-mph top speed.

The new TRX SRT retains the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI and eight-speed automatic but raises output to 777 hp and 680 lb-ft. Ram now claims 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, 0-100 mph in 10.0 seconds and the quarter mile in 12.2 seconds. Top speed remains limited to 118 mph.

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The real-world comparison suggests that much of the new truck’s additional power offsets its extra weight. That helps explain why the older TRX stayed surprisingly close from a standing start.

The RHO follows a different philosophy. Its lighter Hurricane inline-six improves weight distribution and efficiency while still delivering serious performance, but the TFL test shows that when outright acceleration matters most, the supercharged V8 remains king.