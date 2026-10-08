Depreciation hits hard: $76k Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio snagged at bargain-basement price

Italian depreciation is a beautiful thing, at least if you aren’t the original owner watching tens of thousands of dollars evaporate into thin air. Built in Piedimonte San Germano, Italy, alongside the Stelvio SUV, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has been defying sensible rational thought since 2015. While both models miraculously survive for the 2027 model year to continue challenging the BMW M3, Mercedes-AMG C 63, and Audi RS 5, the second-hand market is where the real entertainment lives.

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An online auction on Cars & Bids ended with a 2018 Giulia Quadrifoglio changing hands for a modest $36,250. Considering its original window sticker demanded $76,595 back in the day, that represents a jaw-dropping $40,345 discount.

To put that bargain into perspective, a brand-new 2027 Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid commands an MSRP of $33,980 in the US. Sure, the Prius offers boring reliability and a factory warranty, but it certainly won’t make your heart race at 191 mph.

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Finished in gorgeous Misano Blue Metallic over a black interior, this particular 2018 Giulia Quadrifoglio comes packed with serious track hardware: 19-inch Dark Tecnico wheels, Brembo brakes, active suspension, a carbon fiber roof for a lower center of gravity, a torque vectoring differential, carbon fiber interior trim, heated seats, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system.

Power originates from the iconic 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engineered with heavy Ferrari DNA, cranking out 505 HP and 443 lb-ft of torque. Sent strictly to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, it catapults from 0 to 60 mph in a blistering 3.8 seconds.

With roughly 52,700 miles on the odometer, a clean New Jersey title (with sale proceeds satisfying an existing loan), and no accident history, this Alfa seems surprisingly well-documented.

The seller acquired it in November 2025 and racked up 17,000 miles in under a year, keeping up with oil changes every 5,000 miles. Maintenance records confirm a new fuel pump in July 2026 at 49,223 miles, new tires and a purge valve canister replacement in August 2026, and full recall and service inspections completed in September 2026 at 52,662 miles.

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Aside from minor paint chips, a repaired windshield chip, tinted windows, and a scratched center console lid, this 505-hp bargain looks fully primed to give its new owner supercar-level thrills for economy-car cash.