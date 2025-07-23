Introducing Alfa Romeo EV Grant in UK for rebate on Junior Elettrica range

Alfa Romeo has announced the introduction of the Alfa Romeo EV Grant, available from today it offers customers a £1,500 saving across all Junior Elettrica models, including the top of the range 280hp Veloce and the Intensa Special Series.

The Alfa Romeo EV Grant incentive makes the exciting world of electric driving even more accessible with the £1,500 discount against the on-the-road (OTR) price. This grant is available now on top of existing retail offers, including 0% APR on Personal Contract Purchase** and a complimentary EV home charger and standard residential installation^.

The first all-electric car from Alfa Romeo, Junior, is eligible to receive the Alfa Romeo EV Grant, offering new car private buyers the £1,500 saving on all versions (Elettrica, Speciale, Intensa and Veloce).*

Alfa Romeo UK Managing Director, Jules Tilstone, said: “To underscore the commitment Alfa Romeo has in making electrification more accessible we want to support customers with our EV Grant. Our entire fully electric Junior range is now more appealing than ever with this incentive, which along with our existing retail offers, will help encourage Britain’s drivers on their electric journey.”

Junior is sporty at heart, compact in size and Italian at first sight. Available with a choice of two power outputs, 156hp and up to 255-mile range (WLTP) or the 280hp Veloce with up to 207 miles of range (WLTP). Both versions feature the epitome of the Alfa Romeo sporting DNA.

The Junior Elettrica, starting at £32,405 OTR with the Alfa Romeo EV Grant, with 156hp features 18-inch diamond cut aero alloy wheels, LED headlamps and taillamps, gloss black mirror covers, rain sensing wipers and rear parking sensors. Inside, it features Icona seats with black/blue cloth, eight-colour ambient lighting marking out the air vents and central tunnel, with a 10.25-inch configurable Cannocchiale instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch driver oriented central screen with wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ and 60/40 folding rear seats. Standard safety systems include Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking and e-Call emergency response system. Keyless go, a heat pump and 11kW on-board charger complete the standard specification.

Junior Elettrica Speciale, available from £34,205 with the Alfa Romeo EV Grant, adds 18-inch Petali alloy wheels, a diamond black scudetto and dark tinted rear windows for an even sportier look. Inside, a leather steering wheel and heated front seats including six-way electric adjustment and massage function for the driver add to the comfort and style. Additional safety features include lane centring and traffic jam assist, a rear parking camera and traffic sign recognition, while for enhanced convenience there is a hands-free power tailgate and keyless entry. The infotainment system also gains satellite navigation alongside wireless smartphone mirroring.

Junior Elettrica Intensa now starts at £37,405 OTR with the Alfa Romeo EV Grant and stands out with its body-coloured Scudetto. It rides on 18-inch Fori Diamond Cut alloy wheels with light gold highlights and features a glossy black body kit with light gold details. Inside, the cabin is refined with an Alcantara-wrapped central tunnel, fascia and door panels.

Junior Elettrica Veloce, available from £40,805 OTR after the Alfa Romeo EV Grant, represents the epitome of Italian sportiness. Powered by a 280hp electric motor delivering 345Nm of torque, Junior Veloce benefits from a Torsen limited-slip differential and upgraded brakes with 380mm front discs and four-piston monobloc calipers to give it best-in-class handling, road feel and overall driving dynamics. It features steering with a calibration ratio of 14.6 for enhanced feedback and 25mm lowered sports suspension to improve cornering stability.

Customers who purchase a Junior Elettrica model will not only benefit from the Alfa Romeo EV Grant but also be able to take advantage of current retail offers including 0% APR with 20% deposit Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) on Junior Elettrica Speciale, Intensa and Veloce.**

In addition, Alfa Romeo is offering customers a complimentary Ohme ePOD or Home Pro (tethered) EV home charger including standard installation worth up to £1,045^. While for complete peace of mind, an optional 3-year service plan is offered for just £199^^.

Model OTR price (before Alfa Romeo EV Grant) Alfa Romeo EV Grant contribution New OTRprice Junior Elettrica £33,905 £1,500 £32,405 Junior Elettrica Speciale £35,705 £1,500 £34,205 Junior Elettrica Intensa £38,905 £1,500 £37,405 Junior Elettrica 280 Veloce £42,305 £1,500 £40,805

For more information on the Alfa Romeo EV Grant and Junior Elettrica visit www.alfaromeo.co.uk.

ENDS

*Alfa Romeo EV Grant: Available on Junior Elettrica, Speciale, Intensa and Veloce. New car private orders only, excluding Motability. £1,500 saving against on-the-road price. OTR (On The Road) includes first 12 months government Vehicle Excise Duty, vehicle first registration fee, number plate and delivery costs. All information and prices correct at time of publication but are subject to change at any time without prior notice (which may occur because of matters including, but not limited to, any changes in legislation and/or any changes by the government). Please see our Prices and Specs brochures or contact your local Alfa Romeo retailer.

**0% Personal Contract Purchase: Offer subject to availability, on selected Junior models, excluding Junior Elettrica (Core). At participating retailers only. 0% APR finance requires a 20% deposit. Finance subject to status. T&Cs and exclusions apply. Applicants must be 18+. Guarantee may be required. 24-month term. Finance by Stellantis Financial Services, RH1 1QA. At the end of the agreement there are three options: i) Part exchange the vehicle where equity is available ii) Pay the optional final payment to own the vehicle, iii) Return the vehicle. Excess mileage and vehicle condition charges may apply if you return the vehicle. YOU WILL ONLY OWN THE VEHICLE IF YOU PAY THE OPTIONAL FINAL PAYMENT. Offer applies to retailer orders only. Available on orders from 1 July to 30 September 2025.



^ Complimentary Octopus EV home charger installation: Choice of Ohme ePOD or Home Pro (tethered) EV home charger with standard installation up to the value of £1,045 inc. VAT. The offer is fulfilled by Octopus Energy for installation at residential properties only. Available with new car retail orders of Junior Elettrica from 1 July to 30 September 2025. It is the customer’s responsibility to ensure all required third party permissions are sought in relation to the installation of the wall box at their address. Non-standard installation of EV home charge may incur additional costs, which are paid directly by the customer to Octopus. Residents of Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man will receive a £1,045 inc. VAT contribution directly from their Retailer. We reserve the right to amend, suspend or withdraw this promotion at any time. There is no cash alternative to the promotion, and it is non-transferable. Information correct at time of going to publication.



^^ 3-year Service Plan: Provided by Stellantis UK Limited via participating retailers. To cover the cost of parts, lubricants and labour required for scheduled servicing within the plan. Scheduled servicing must be carried out by a retailer or workshop within the Alfa Romeo authorised service network. For full terms, conditions and exclusions contact your local retailer. Junior Ibrida: £399, Junior Elettrica £199. New car retail orders from 1 July to 30 September 2025. Other periods and mileage plans are available for an additional cost paid via the supplying Retailer.



Alfa Romeo reserves the right to change, amend or withdraw this offer at any point in time. Information correct at the time of publication.