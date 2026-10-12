Alfa Romeo’s upcoming C-SUV gets a Cuorerosso-inspired look

The upcoming Alfa Romeo C-SUV will take several design cues from the Cuorerosso, adapting the language introduced by the Paris concept to a taller body. Santo Ficili’s comments have already inspired several renders, including an independent project that Mirko Del Prete published on Instagram.

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Future Alfa Romeo C-SUV takes inspiration from the Cuorerosso

Alfa Romeo has already selected the STLA Medium platform and entrusted the Centro Stile in Turin with the design. Ficili places the vehicle between the C and D segments, while the brand continues to evaluate its powertrain options.

In July, Alfa Romeo announced plans to reveal the new SUV by the end of 2027, while Ficili recently pointed to an early 2028 market arrival. The company could therefore unveil the model a few months before sales begin, although it has yet to confirm either date more precisely.

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Del Prete makes the Cuorerosso influence particularly obvious at the rear. Circular taillights echo the concept and extend toward the center of the tailgate beneath the Alfa Romeo lettering. The steeply angled rear window ends below a prominent spoiler, giving the tail a compact profile. Lower down, a dark bumper introduces a vertical element and bronze accents that also appear elsewhere on the vehicle.

The same bronze finish highlights the front end and wheels, contrasting with the red bodywork. The Scudetto occupies much of the nose and features a pattern inspired by the Biscione. Slim headlights with small illuminated segments sit on either side, while prominent hood creases add volume and visually lead toward the large lower bumper openings and their honeycomb mesh.

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From the side, the roof gradually slopes toward the rear while retaining longitudinal roof rails. The window line narrows in the same direction, leaving more bodywork above the rear wheels. Large rims reinterpret Alfa Romeo’s classic “telephone dial” design, named after the circular holes that resemble the rotary dials of old telephones, and nearly fill the pronounced wheel arches.

Ficili explained that Alfa Romeo can transfer the Cuorerosso’s design ideas to several body styles, rather than limiting its new visual language to coupes. The CEO also promises that customers will recognize the upcoming SUV as an Alfa Romeo from both its interior and its behavior on the road.

Specific tuning will help give the model its own character even though it will share technologies and architecture with other Stellantis vehicles.