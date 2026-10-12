Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso Wagon render revives the Sportwagon formula

Sugar Design transforms the Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso into a sporty wagon in a new render that applies the Paris concept’s styling to a station wagon body. Independent digital creator Sugarchow keeps the coupe’s low stance while adding a longer roof and reshaping the rear around a practical tailgate.

Advertisement

Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso gets a wagon makeover in new render

Alfa Romeo created the official concept to introduce a design language that could work across several types of vehicles. Sugarchow explores one possible interpretation and follows the relationship between form and function that Alfa Romeo calls “Necessary Beauty.” The original Cuorerosso uses a 2+2 coupe layout and measures 15.4 feet long, 6.5 feet wide and 52.4 inches tall, with a 115.4-inch wheelbase.

The render concentrates most of the transformation at the rear. A larger rear window gains a wiper above the circular taillights borrowed from the concept. The Alfa Romeo lettering remains across the tail, which retains compact proportions despite the more practical body style. Lower down, dark bumper trim emphasizes the car’s width and leaves the pronounced rear haunches clearly visible.

Advertisement

Sugarchow avoids significantly raising the roof to create additional cargo space. Instead, the roofline gradually slopes toward a subtle spoiler, while the glasshouse extends beyond the rear doors through a third side window. That window narrows toward the rear pillar, helping the wagon maintain a tapered profile in an area where station wagons often become considerably bulkier.

The long hood continues to dominate the side view and pushes the cabin toward the rear. Large wheels contrast with the low body, while the sculpted side surfaces connect the glasshouse with the prominent rear wheel arches. These proportions preserve much of the width and low stance that define the original Cuorerosso.

The front keeps an equally strong connection with the concept. Sugarchow retains the vertical Scudetto with the Biscione inside, while slim headlights follow the hood line and large lower openings occupy the base of the nose. Bronze wheels contrast with the red bodywork and reinterpret Alfa Romeo’s classic “telephone dial” design, named after the circular openings that resemble old rotary telephone dials.

Advertisement

The official Cuorerosso provides the technical references behind this interpretation, including a claimed 0.28 drag coefficient, air suspension and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes. Alfa Romeo also developed steer-by-wire steering and a four-seat cabin with the Magma Display, which combines physical controls with digital functions.

The brand has additionally envisioned a 2.9-liter full-hybrid V6 with Q4 all-wheel drive for the sportiest applications in its future lineup. Alfa Romeo has not announced a Cuorerosso Sportwagon for production, but this independent render shows how the concept’s design language could translate into a body style with deep roots in the brand’s history. A separate render also imagines what the brand’s future C-SUV could look like with Cuorerosso-inspired design.