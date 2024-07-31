Leapmotor International: first batch of electric vehicles departed from China to Europe

The first batch of Leapmotor International electric vehicles, destined for European ports, has departed from Shanghai. This event marks an important step for the joint venture between Leapmotor and Stellantis, which aims to bring greater innovation to the European market and promote sustainable mobility through electric cars. Leapmotor International‘s C10 and T03 models are equipped with cutting-edge electric technologies and offer exceptional performance, efficiency, and range. As of June 2024, Leapmotor ranked as the fourth Chinese startup in NEV electric vehicle sales.

The first Leapmotor International electric cars have set sail from China to Europe

Thanks to Stellantis’ distribution channels, the Leapmotor International joint venture aims to increase the Chinese automaker’s vehicle sales points in Europe, growing from the 200 planned by the end of 2024 to 500 by 2026, thus ensuring a high level of customer service. While the first batch of C10 and T03 models is en route to Europe, Stellantis and Leapmotor continue to explore new opportunities to promote innovation and sustainability in the automotive sector.

This first shipment marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration aimed at transforming electric mobility in Europe, as well as in other global markets. The launch of at least one new model per year is planned for the next three years. Leapmotor’s C10 SUV is the company’s first model designed for the global market, meeting international design and safety standards.

Based on the LEAP3.0 architecture, the C10 incorporates advanced electric technologies, including a centralized electronic configuration, the Cell-to-Chassis (CTC) system, and an intelligent cockpit. This D-segment SUV offers a WLTP range of 420 km and has achieved a 5-star rating in E-NCAP tests. It has received accolades such as the “International CMF Design Award 2023” and the “Gold Award 2024” at the French Design Award and the US MUSE Design Award.

Leapmotor’s T03 model is a five-door compact in the A-segment, with interior space comparable to that of a B-segment car. Stylish and enjoyable to drive, it offers a WLTP range of 265 km. The T03 ranked first in JD Power’s Initial Quality Study for compact electric vehicles.

“The shipment of the first batch of C10 and T03 vehicles to Europe represents a crucial moment for Stellantis and Leapmotor,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of the automotive Group. “This event demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions to our customers. With Stellantis’ extensive sales network in Europe and our teams’ commitment to ensuring high-quality products, I am confident that Leapmotor vehicles will be well received by European customers. Our partnership offers great opportunities, and we are confident that the path we have embarked on together will lead us to success.”