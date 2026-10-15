Two identical Ferrari 360 Modena, a $160k price gap: the absurdity of the gated manual

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but in the collector car world, value is strictly in the left foot. We’re talking about two nearly identical Giallo Modena Ferrari 360 Modenas that hit the US market in the very same week, showcased together by DuPont Registry and amplified by Supercar Blondie.

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Dressed in matching suits of iconic yellow paint with identical lines, they could easily fool a casual bystander. Look at the price tags, however, and you’ll find a staggering $161,000 gap: one is offered at $209,000 while its clone commands an eye-watering $370,000.

The plot twist? Underneath the identical sheet metal, the cheaper yellow pristine exotic relies on the single-clutch F1 paddle-shift automated transmission, while the dramatically pricier sibling packs a good old-fashioned open-gate six-speed manual with three pedals.

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It is the ultimate automotive paradox. Built from 1999 to 2004 as the mid-engine V8 successor to the F355, the 360 Modena came standard with a manual gearbox. The F1 semi-automatic was the flashy, futuristic option that cost buyers an extra €8,000 back in the day. Naturally, about 70% of original buyers rushed to embrace “the future.” Out of 1,810 Modenas sold in the United States, only 469 units were specified with the gated manual.

Fast forward two decades, and yesterday’s high-tech option feels like a vintage video game setup, while that extra pedal has turned into liquid gold. In the US market, a standard F1-equipped 360 averages around $90,000, whereas an original manual routinely fetches $130,000, a 42% premium. On Spider variants, the gap widens further, with factory manuals flirting with $185,000. Ultra-low-mileage examples at elite specialists are already soaring past $330,000.

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While manual conversions have become popular, and cost a fraction of the price gap, documented converted cars top out around $200,000, sitting neatly between paddle-shift originals and factory gated royalty.

Beyond the transmission obsession, factors like Giallo Modena paint desirability, total mileage, flawless service history, and clean records still swing the numbers. But as long as nostalgia reigns supreme, purists will willingly pay the price of a brand-new supercar just for the privilege of clicking through six metal gates.