106 miles in 30 years: the $20 million Ferrari F50 that never left the garage

Buying a 1997 Ferrari F50, basically a street-legal Formula 1 car spawned straight out of Maranello’s golden era, only to let it gather dust in a climate-controlled vault is a sin. Sure, financial analysts call it savvy investment diversification, but true petrolheads call it downright criminal. Yet, here we are, staring at chassis number ZFFTA46B000107165, an exquisite time capsule that has covered a pathetic 106 miles (170 km) since it rolled off the assembly line.

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As number 334 of just 349 total units produced worldwide, this particular Rosso Corsa beauty represents one of only 25 F50s originally exported to the United Kingdom. Being auctioned by Broad Arrow at the Wynn Las Vegas, it is arguably the lowest-mileage Ferrari F50 in existence.

Underneath its immaculate carbon-fiber skin sits a glorious 4.7-liter naturally aspirated V12 derived directly from Ferrari’s 1990s F1 racing program. Capable of screaming out 513 HP and 347 lb-ft of torque through a gated six-speed manual transmission, this mechanical masterpiece has spent nearly three decades doing absolutely nothing. Those 513 horses have literally never been allowed to gallop.

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Instead of tearing up winding canyon roads, this pristine Ferrari F50 was treated like a museum piece. The exterior paint shows zero signs of fading, the black and red leather interior remains untouched, and even the original dealership sticker from Maranello Sales in Surrey, England, still clings to the windshield.

The sale comes absurdly complete with every original factory accessory imaginable. The removable hardtop with its original flight case, custom driving shoes, leather luggage set, tool kit, spare belts, bulbs, and even the original steering wheel protective cover.

With pristine low-mileage Ferrari supercars continuing to command eye-watering sums on the global collector market, the anonymous owner is quietly confident that this ultimate garage trophy will easily eclipse the $20 million mark.