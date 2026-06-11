Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale gets a Hollywood-inspired Tailor Made treatment

Among the configurations Ferrari’s Tailor Made program can create, the one recently seen on an SF90 XX Stradale stands out for the way it overturns the brand’s traditional colour codes. The body combines glossy Verde Volterra with glossy Nocciola Met 2021, two shades rarely associated with such an extreme car, giving the supercar a more mature look without reducing its underlying aggression.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale becomes a Hollywood-style Tailor Made showpiece

This example comes from the Prancing Horse’s bespoke personalisation program. The customer works directly with the design department to define every detail of the car, from the bodywork to the cabin, within a framework that remains consistent with Maranello’s identity. The SF90 XX Stradale therefore remains fully recognizable, although the colour combination deeply changes its perception, especially under direct light, giving it the effect of a Hollywood star under the spotlights.

The cabin follows the same direction. Alcantara combines with JX Ultrasuede Black, with black Serafil stitching and Sella details that echo the exterior tones. The Prancing Horse embroidered in black Madeira Polyneon thread remains deliberately discreet, avoiding overly strong contrasts.

The SF90 XX Stradale belongs to a limited series. Maranello will build 799 units, alongside 599 units of the Spider variant. The project brings together the experience gained through the track-focused XX programmes and the tradition of Ferrari’s special series. The most visible sign of the work carried out by the team led by Flavio Manzoni is the large fixed rear wing, a solution Ferrari had not used on a road car since the F50.

Under the bodywork, the plug-in hybrid system combines a four-litre twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors, delivering a total output of 1,030 hp. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.3 seconds and reaches 200 km/h in 6.5 seconds. Around Fiorano, it recorded a lap time of 1:17.30, more than two seconds quicker than the LaFerrari benchmark, which stopped the clock at 1:19.70.

Despite its competition-inspired setup, the SF90 XX Stradale remains road legal. This feature helped make the project successful, because it allows Ferrari to bring part of the XX philosophy to a supercar that owners can also drive outside the circuit, even if everyday use remains unlikely.