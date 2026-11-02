Alfa Romeo’s most powerful cars ever: the ranking has a surprise in store

From the naturally aspirated V8-powered 8C to the twin-turbo V6 Giulia Quadrifoglio, Alfa Romeo has created some of its most powerful sports cars through very different projects, combining regular production models with machines built for only a handful of collectors. For this comparison, we considered road-legal combustion models from Alfa Romeo’s official lineup, including limited editions, while treating independent coachbuilder creations separately.

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The most powerful Alfa Romeos ever made: the ranking includes some unexpected names

The crown belongs to the 33 Stradale, limited to 33 examples and powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 producing 612 hp. The two-seater reaches 333 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in under three seconds, placing it ahead of the 533-hp Giulia GTA and GTAm and the 513-hp Quadrifoglio models in terms of output.

Independent coachbuilder creations follow a different path from Alfa Romeo’s official range. Zagato’s TZ3 Stradale, built in just nine examples on Dodge Viper underpinnings, offers one of the clearest examples. For chassis number five, Gooding lists an 8.4-liter V10 producing 640 bhp, or around 649 PS, which explains why this coachbuilt special deserves separate consideration.

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The Giulia SWB Zagato instead uses the 533-hp V6, matching the output of the GTA and GTAm. The latter two belonged to Alfa Romeo’s official production lineup and totaled 500 examples combined, pairing the increase in power with aerodynamic changes and weight-saving measures.

In the GTAm, the cabin accommodates only two occupants, while the setup places greater emphasis on track use without giving up road legality. The program also included chassis modifications designed to further develop the Giulia Quadrifoglio platform from which both versions evolved.

The Luna Rossa series keeps the 513 hp of the updated Quadrifoglio models but focuses on aerodynamic additions and a large rear wing. Its ten examples therefore sit in the same power category as the standard sedan and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, despite receiving a dedicated setup.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio share the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 but deliver their performance through different layouts. The Giulia uses rear-wheel drive, while the SUV relies on Q4 all-wheel drive, offering two interpretations of the same mechanical family.

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Finally, the 8C Competizione and 8C Spider sit at 444 hp, both using a naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V8. A six-speed automated manual transmission and rear-wheel drive connect the coupe and roadster, with Alfa Romeo producing 500 examples of each before the arrival of the more powerful turbocharged V6 generation.