Alfa Romeo Giulietta returns in a render with a low, sporty stance

The Alfa Romeo Giulietta returns with a five-door body, a low-slung stance and styling cues inspired by Quadrifoglio models in a new render published by Sezer Design. The images bring attention back to the compact car Alfa Romeo is developing and highlight how it could differ from the hatchbacks of the past.

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Alfa Romeo Giulietta imagined as a sleek five-door hatch with sporty styling

Alfa Romeo is in fact working on a new C-segment model, as Santo Ficili confirmed during the Paris Motor Show. He explained that Giulietta is the internal name currently used for the project, while the final production name remains undecided. The model will draw some of its styling inspiration from the Cuorerosso concept.

The future compact is expected to sit higher than a traditional hatchback, while still keeping proportions different from those of an SUV. Ficili confirmed that the project is under development, although he did not yet specify a debut date. The launch announced for early 2028 instead concerns the Tonale successor.

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Sezer Design follows a path closer to the Giulietta enthusiasts already know and also devotes attention to the interior. Red leather covers the cabin, paired with black surfaces and technical-looking trim. Ahead of the driver, the digital instrument cluster recreates two circular dials and sits next to a wide infotainment screen. Three round air vents in the center of the dashboard accompany physical controls, keeping a clear distinction between functions managed through the display and those accessed directly.

The steering wheel includes the start button and shift paddles. The designer therefore imagines a sporty driving position even in the smaller details, echoing solutions already associated with higher-end Alfa Romeo models.

On the outside, Verde Montreal appears among the proposed colors. The black wheels reinterpret the circular openings that recall the dial of old rotary phones and leave the red brake calipers visible. The roof slopes down toward the rear and meets flared wheel arches, accompanied by pronounced side skirts and Quadrifoglio badges on the front fenders.

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The Giulietta script returns on the tailgate, below the Alfa Romeo badge, toward which the taillights extend. A spoiler finishes the roof above the rear window, while the bumper houses a diffuser imagined in carbon fiber, with one circular exhaust outlet on each side.

At the front, the car adopts a three-segment lighting signature inside slim headlights positioned beside the Scudetto grille. The hood’s creases continue toward the grille above a bumper cut through by large openings with honeycomb mesh. A black splitter highlights the lower edge.