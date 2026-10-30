Alfa Romeo gets a muscular coupe makeover in a Cuorerosso-inspired render

A new Alfa Romeo sports car takes shape in an independent digital project that even leaves enthusiasts free to choose its name. The coupe imagined by Simolude uses low proportions and a compact cabin, wrapped in a red body that recalls the tradition of Alfa Romeo sports cars.

Advertisement

Alfa Romeo sports coupe takes shape in a dramatic new render

The rear concentrates much of the car’s character, with the shoulders over the wheel arches visually widening the body around the recessed taillights. Two exhaust outlets occupy the lower section beneath a compact tail that completes the sweep of the roofline.

Viewed from the side, the coupe keeps a clear separation between its long hood and more compact cabin. Flush door handles sit neatly within the rounded door surfaces, accompanied by black wheels that reinterpret Alfa Romeo’s traditional circular-hole design. The wheels fill the arches and strengthen the muscular look of the flanks.

Advertisement

At the front, the Scudetto stands out above a large dark opening, flanked by very slim lights. Vents placed in the upper area of the light units add further cuts to the bodywork while keeping the hood’s surface mostly smooth. The Biscione emblem appears directly on this section of the car.

The overall look may bring to mind the Cuorerosso shown at the Paris Motor Show, but Simolude presents the coupe as an original creation and leaves its sources of inspiration open. The comparison therefore concerns the shapes, especially the relationship between the hood and the cabin, more than any declared connection with Alfa Romeo’s official concept.

The Cuorerosso, however, will influence the styling of future Alfa Romeo models. The first will be the compact SUV expected at the beginning of 2028, followed by the model internally referred to as Giulietta. As for the Giulia and Stelvio, which Alfa Romeo has confirmed will stay in production until the end of 2027, the brand is still evaluating how to shape their successors.