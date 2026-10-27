New Alfa Romeo Giulietta render brings Cuorerosso styling to a sporty hatchback

The Alfa Romeo Giulietta imagined in these images keeps the look of a sporty compact hatchback, low and sculpted, while adapting several elements from the Cuorerosso concept to a possible new generation.

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Alfa Romeo Giulietta imagined as a low-slung Cuorerosso-inspired compact

Digital creator Marcello Ridolfi developed the project at a time when Alfa Romeo is still defining its future C-segment model. Santo Ficili has suggested a shape positioned somewhere between a compact sedan and a crossover. A higher seating position and the space required for batteries could therefore push the production model toward proportions very different from those shown in this render. Even the final name remains undecided.

Ridolfi instead chooses a red body with a low profile, paired with a dark roof that visually separates the upper section from the flanks. The wheels repeat the circular openings often associated with the brand, recalling the discs used to dial numbers on old telephones, and they leave the red brake calipers fully visible.

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At the rear, the strongest Cuorerosso references center around round taillights grouped within a dark band. A spoiler extends the roof over the rear glass, while the bumper echoes the aggressive look of the front end, where the Alfa Romeo shield incorporates the Biscione. A hood crossed by strong creases and lower air openings complete a nose with very slim headlights.

Inside, the digital instrument display sits within a layout that recalls Alfa Romeo’s traditional two-pod cluster. Round air vents and red inserts flank a horizontal infotainment screen, while the steering wheel and controls surround the driver’s area. Ridolfi therefore develops the interior as well instead of limiting the work to the exterior.

The project points to the STLA One platform and a range made up of three powertrains. The full hybrid uses a 1.6-liter engine and claims 260 hp, while the plug-in hybrid with the same displacement reaches 225 hp. The Quadrifoglio version adopts a hypothetical 2.0-liter Hurricane engine rated at 328 hp.

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The Giulietta name has already identified very different Alfa Romeos, from the 1954 Sprint to the 1977 transaxle sedan and the five-door hatchback introduced in 2010. This render builds on that latest interpretation of the name, proposing a traditional compact model at a time when Alfa Romeo is still deciding the shape of its future successor.