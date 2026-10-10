Alfa Romeo Arese render turns the Biscione into a futuristic sports sedan

Digital creator Bruno Callegarin imagines the Alfa Romeo Arese as a futuristic sports sedan that draws inspiration from the Biscione itself, rather than simply displaying the famous serpent on its badge. The project explores an alternative to Alfa Romeo’s current design language just ahead of the official Cuorerosso concept debut in Paris on October 12.

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Alfa Romeo Arese imagined as a low-slung futuristic sports sedan

The car sits extremely low to the ground, while the roof forms a continuous arc toward the rear. An especially long front section and almost fully enclosed wheels give the Arese grand-tourer proportions without abandoning its sedan layout. Flush door handles keep the silver body surfaces clean and uninterrupted.

From the rear, the design takes a simpler approach than at the front. Extremely thin lighting elements stretch horizontally across the tail above a large dark lower section. Illuminated blue details contrast with the silver bodywork and appear in several other areas of the project.

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The connection with the Biscione becomes particularly obvious from the side, where Callegarin introduces a scale-like surface treatment. The designer directly links this pattern to Alfa Romeo’s serpent emblem, turning it into part of the bodywork itself. Black sections immediately behind the front wheel arches interrupt the silver surfaces and make the effect even more noticeable.

The front also moves away from current Alfa Romeo production models while retaining the Scudetto as an unmistakable reference. The triangular grille emerges from a pointed nose, with the headlights reduced to extremely slim graphic elements. Large side openings dominate the bumper and emphasize the width of the car, reinforcing the aggressive character of the hood.

The Arese remains purely a design study, and Callegarin provides no mechanical specifications. Alfa Romeo will instead offer the next official clues about its future design direction with Cuorerosso, which will debut at 10:55 a.m. on October 12 in Hall 4 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Visitors will be able to see the concept through October 18.

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Alfa Romeo will also expand its production lineup in the C segment. The company plans to launch a new SUV from Melfi at the end of 2027, using the STLA Medium platform. A compact model based on STLA One will follow and take on the role previously occupied by the 147 and Giulietta.

Alfa Romeo will continue building the Giulia and Stelvio through 2027, including the Quadrifoglio versions, while the company evaluates how to approach the D segment afterward. Alongside its regular production models, the brand also plans another Bottegafuoriserie project that will continue the limited-production approach introduced by the 33 Stradale.