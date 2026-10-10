Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso gives another glimpse of its mysterious rear end

The Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso will feature a rear lighting signature unlike anything on the brand’s current production models, as the latest teaser ahead of the Paris Motor Show shows. The image reveals a rounded taillight split into three curved sections. Alfa Romeo will unveil the concept on Monday, October 12 at 10:55 a.m., using it to preview the design language of its future models.

Advertisement

New Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso teaser shows a distinctive rear light design

Speculation continues to surround the powertrain after the engine note heard in the video released on October 7. The sound suggested a possible V6, although Alfa Romeo has yet to reveal any mechanical details about Cuorerosso. A brief sequence showing the car sliding sideways also led to speculation about rear-wheel drive, but the footage does not provide enough evidence to confirm it. Power output and any potential production plans also remain unknown.

The latest view of the rear shows how the designers use light to create depth inside the taillight. The illuminated sections leave the inner area open and stand out against the black panel that houses them, framed by the car’s red bodywork. Changes in angle across the upper body create pronounced reflections, although the tightly cropped image still hides the overall shape of the rear.

Advertisement

The side mirror shown in earlier teasers retains conventional glass but uses an unusual housing split into 11 individual sections, with three inserts carrying the colors of the Italian flag. The design gives a familiar component a much more distinctive appearance without relying on the camera-based mirrors seen on some other concepts.

Earlier front-end teasers also revealed small lighting elements set within a carbon structure and hinted at possible illumination for the Alfa Romeo badge inside the signature grille. Together with the new rear light, those details show how the design team is developing recognizable elements even while keeping most of the car hidden.

References to the Nuvola and Carabo in the first teaser connect the project with Alfa Romeo’s long history of concept cars. The company officially announced the Cuorerosso name on September 29, combining the idea of the heart with the color red and reflecting the emotional connection Alfa Romeo wants to maintain with its customers. The same design team that works on the brand’s production vehicles developed the concept.

Advertisement

Alfa Romeo will display Cuorerosso in Hall 4 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles through October 18. The stand will also feature models from the current lineup, the 33 Stradale and a Spider Duetto from the Arese museum, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.