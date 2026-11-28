After driving the 33 Stradale at Balocco, Jordan Katsianis found some of the same sensations behind the wheel of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio he used every day. In a long-term review published by Auto Express, the British journalist found the strongest similarities in the steering and in the way both cars communicate available grip when the driver gets back on the throttle exiting a corner.

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Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio reminds Auto Express tester of the 33 Stradale

Katsianis describes a suspension setup that allows some body movement without sacrificing precision, along with a rear end that clearly tells the driver how much traction remains. That comparison goes beyond styling or specifications because it focuses on the feedback the car delivers during direction changes and acceleration. He also noticed more obvious similarities, including the shape of the steering wheel, the aluminum shift paddles and the twin-dial instrument layout.

The connection also extends to their 90-degree twin-turbo V6 engines. The Stelvio uses a 2.9-liter V6 producing 513 hp, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 33 Stradale uses an evolved 3.0-liter version with more than 612 hp and a dual-clutch transmission. According to Katsianis, the SUV’s 2.9-liter engine responds less progressively at low revs than the engines in some rivals, but gains both strength and character as the revs rise.

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Long highway trips exposed a different side of the Stelvio. Katsianis would have preferred calmer steering at speed and an automatic transmission less eager to downshift. He also criticized the infotainment system for feeling dated and cumbersome, although he appreciated Apple CarPlay and the physical climate-control buttons. Those issues become more noticeable in everyday use, when drivers spend more time in traffic or on highways than on winding roads.

In his latest update, the Stelvio showed roughly 22,700 km, or about 14,100 miles, on the odometer and averaged the equivalent of 12.5 liters per 100 km, or about 18.8 mpg US. Katsianis says fuel stops often cost him around £100. Fuel expense weighs most heavily on his overall assessment, along with the infotainment system, although he says he will miss driving the SUV.

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Stellantis has confirmed that the current Stelvio will remain in production through the end of 2027, including the Quadrifoglio.