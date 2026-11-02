New Alfa Romeo sports car dream returns with this aggressive two-seater render

A two-seat Alfa Romeo sports car with a compact cabin and a body shaped around a long hood takes form in images published by Tommaso Ciampi. The designer imagines a new coupe through an independent render unrelated to the product programs announced by Alfa Romeo.

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Alfa Romeo imagined as a muscular two-seater in striking new render

The roof forms a continuous arch above the seats before descending toward a compact rear end, leaving the pronounced rear fenders to dominate much of the side view. Red body surfaces connect the cabin with the car’s shoulders, emphasizing the contrast between the glass area and the surrounding bodywork.

The digital designer uses Alfa Romeo’s familiar circular-hole wheel design, with orange brake calipers visible behind the rims. A dark trim element runs along the lower section of the doors and visually connects with the front of the car, where a vent behind the wheel interrupts the side profile.

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At the front, the design concentrates Alfa Romeo references around the Scudetto grille, highlighted by an illuminated outline and flanked by slim headlights that extend toward the fenders. Lower down, a dark splitter follows the bumper openings and continues the visual theme used along the sides.

Creases across the hood and sharper outlines around the air intakes introduce a different treatment from the rounded surfaces surrounding the cabin. The proposal therefore retains grand touring proportions, relying mainly on its silhouette and recognizable Alfa Romeo styling cues for its identity.

Interest in another limited-production sports car also has a reference point in Bottegafuoriserie, the program through which Alfa Romeo and Maserati share expertise dedicated to exclusive vehicles and customization. The initiative involves Italy’s artisan supply chain and also covers activities related to motorsport and the preservation of historic cars.

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Alfa Romeo has already confirmed another limited-production project following the 33 Stradale, of which it is building 33 examples. The announcement outlines a continuation of this activity, while leaving the body style and technical specifications of the next model open.

For the 33 Stradale, the Bottega involved customers from the earliest stages, allowing them to choose materials and finishes and even personalize the chassis number. Touring Superleggera then translated those individual choices into each hand-built example of the limited series.