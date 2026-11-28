Alfa Romeo could enter 2028 with the Junior and its new SUV, due at the end of 2027, as the two main high-volume models in its lineup. The Tonale successor should reach the market early in the year, close to the end of production for the current Giulia and Stelvio. That transition could leave Alfa Romeo without a sedan and without an SUV in the Stelvio’s size class for a period of time.

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Alfa Romeo lineup could shrink again in 2028 as Giulia and Stelvio exit

The last time Alfa Romeo operated with only two models, the lineup looked very different. After the Giulietta left production in 2020, the brand relied on the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV, both built on the Giorgio platform. The Tonale gave Alfa Romeo a more compact model again in 2022. Under the next product plan, two higher-riding vehicles could cover the entry-level and next segment up while the brand waits for its future compact hatchback.

Stellantis has confirmed that production of the Giulia and Stelvio will continue through the end of 2027, including the Quadrifoglio versions. Tonale production will end in November 2027, within the year-end timeframe that the Fim-Cisl union has indicated for the Pomigliano d’Arco plant.

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Production schedules and dealership availability will not follow exactly the same timeline because retailers can continue selling vehicles already in stock. Whether the Junior actually spends any time as Alfa Romeo’s only model on sale will therefore depend on how the company manages that transition.

The first confirmed launch involves the new C-segment SUV from Melfi, which Alfa Romeo will unveil in the fourth quarter of 2027. The model will use the STLA Medium platform and support multiple powertrain types. CEO Santo Ficili places it between the C- and D-segments, above the Tonale, and has pointed to early 2028 for its market launch. Alfa Romeo has not announced the production name yet.

After the SUV, Alfa Romeo plans to introduce a compact model on the STLA One platform, designed to take over the role once filled by the 147 and Giulietta. Ficili has described it as a five-door model with slightly more ground clearance to accommodate batteries beneath the cabin, although Alfa Romeo has not yet set a launch date.

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Stellantis also plans to update the Junior during its life cycle, so reports that the future compact could eventually replace it remain unconfirmed. Higher up the range, Alfa Romeo is still deciding how to cover the D-segment once the current Giulia and Stelvio reach the end of production.