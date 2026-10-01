Fiat 500e and Maserati Grecale begin first Stellantis-Wayve hands-free driving tests

Stellantis aims to bring its Wayve-developed hands-free driving technology to production vehicles in 2028, but the companies will demonstrate its capabilities in Turin next week. During Wave by Vento, scheduled for October 7-9, 2026, a Fiat 500e and Maserati Grecale will take participants on demonstration drives that preview a system scheduled to make its commercial debut in North America.

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Stellantis takes its Wayve hands-free driving system to the road with Fiat and Maserati

The person behind the wheel will still need to monitor the road and remain ready to take control. The technology can handle part of the driving task without requiring the driver to keep their hands on the steering wheel, but it still demands constant attention. Stellantis and Wayve use the Level 2++ label to describe this advanced supervised assistance, which they plan to offer in both urban traffic and on highways.

Wayve supplies its AI Driver software, which Stellantis integrates into the STLA AutoDrive platform through its own engineering work. The British company’s end-to-end AI technology forms the basis of the partnership, while Stellantis handles vehicle integration and the requirements needed for large-scale production. The first commercial product aims to support hands-free, door-to-door supervised driving, allowing the system to assist from the beginning of a trip to the destination.

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The 500e and Grecale will show how the technology behaves in vehicles with very different dimensions and characteristics. Stellantis already demonstrated the same system with a Jeep Grand Cherokee during its Investor Day in May. Testing across the three models supports the companies’ goal of expanding the technology to multiple vehicle platforms rather than developing a separate system for each one.

The technology partnership announced on May 21, 2026 follows an earlier Stellantis investment in Wayve and calls for gradual expansion into additional markets. The timetable announced so far, however, specifically targets the first North American application in 2028. Bringing prototypes to Italy does not mean Stellantis has announced a European commercial launch. Any move toward higher levels of automation will also depend on applicable regulations.

Antonio Filosa and Alex Kendall will discuss the transition from experimental vehicles to customer-ready models during the “Technology Made for Humans” session, scheduled for October 9 at 11:20 a.m. on the Fucine main stage.

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The Stellantis CEO and Wayve co-founder and CEO will join moderator Adam Jonas, Morgan Stanley’s head of global Embodied AI and robotics strategy. Their discussion will focus on the role of artificial intelligence in mobility and the challenges involved in bringing supervised automated driving to a large number of production vehicles.