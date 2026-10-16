Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio MY27 spotted completely nude: the SUV buys time before EV doom

Alfa Romeo seems determined to play the violin while the ship sinks. Fresh spy photos leaked on social media by Walter Vayr of the Gabetz Spy Unit show a fully uncamouflaged, crimson red specimen of the Model Year 2027 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio casually cruising the streets. No zebra foil, no bulky fake panels, just pure Italian sheet metal driving toward its scheduled execution at the end of 2027.

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Visually, the MY27 update is more about subtle polishing than breaking new ground. Up front, the unmistakable Scudetto grille, giant functional air intakes, and iconic Quadrifoglio clover badges on the fenders welcome you like an old, slightly dramatic friend.

The side profile reveals classic dark five-hole phone-dial wheels clutching cross-drilled brake rotors, black side mirrors, and matching side skirts. Around back, the tailgate spoiler, aggressive rear diffuser, and iconic quad-pipe exhaust arrangement remain entirely untouched.

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Step inside, or rather, try to peek through the glass, and while interior photos remain elusive, Stellantis has already spilled the beans on the cabin upgrades. Expect updated software, a driver monitoring camera mounted on the A-pillar, and classy black-and-white Alfa Romeo badges replacing the traditional full-color crests on the hood and trunk lid. A new “Anodized Blue” shade joins the color palette, just in case you grow tired of historic Alfa red.

The real headline, however, sits under the hood: the roaring 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 lives to fight another day, pushing an unchanged 520 HP to all four corners via the Q4 all-wheel-drive system. Standard equipment now features larger 21-inch dark alloy wheels alongside the trusty mechanical limited-slip differential, active suspension, and the Alfa Chassis Domain Control module.

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This mild facelift keeps the Stelvio competitive through late 2027 while Stellantis executives figure out what happens next. CEO Santo Ficili admitted the brand is still evaluating market demand before making definitive decisions on its D-segment strategy. Translation? Enjoy the twin-turbo V6 growl while you still can, because the electric future is coming, whether purists like it or not.