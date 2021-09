Ferrari Cavalcade 2021: il video finale e il colore rosso Taormina

Here’s the very best from the Ferrari Cavalcade 2021. People from all over the world shared their stories and, of course, their cars on a journey across #Sicily's wonderful roads. Throughout the course of five days, over 100 Ferrari masterpieces, including 36 classic models, covered every terrain the island has to offer, making their way through UNESCO world heritage cities.#Ferrari #DrivingFerrari #FerrariCavalcade