Opel Manta comeback: is this white-and-yellow vision too good for real life?

Independent digital artist Sezer Design has recently thrown the automotive internet into a tailspin by publishing a striking rendering of a new Opel Manta, blending the legendary spirit of the iconic coupe with thoroughly modern, aggressive styling cues.

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Finished in a stark white coat contrasted by a dark hood and roof, this fictional two-door sports car catches the eye immediately with zesty lime-yellow accents popping off the wheels, side skirts, and rear wing. Up front, a wide black fascia frames rectangular headlights alongside a prominent central lightning-bolt logo, sitting above a gaping lower air intake and a splitter designed to scrape pavement at the slightest provocation.

In profile, this imagined Manta preserves the timeless proportions that made classic rear-wheel-drive coupes legendary. A stretched hood, a cabin pushed back toward the rear axle, and a stubby tail. Flared wheel arches frame massive geometric-patterned rims, while a proud “Manta 400” decal runs along the doors to honor the rallying pedigree of the 1981 icon. Around back, the high-contrast theme continues with slim taillights, a muscular diffuser, and a high-mounted spoiler supported by colorful uprights.

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While Opel itself has previously tickled our nostalgic funny bone with the retro-electric Manta GSe ElektroMOD in 2021, and is currently busy pumping over a billion euros into German operations and rolling out EVs like the STX concept, Corsa GSE, and Formula E monopostos under CEO Florian Huettl, an official production sports coupe remains a ghost.

Sezer Design’s unofficial styling exercise serves as a sharp reminder of what Stellantis could easily give us if bean counters didn’t rule the world. The original Manta debuted in September 1970 alongside the Ascona and survived through a second generation until 1988, cementing its cult status on both asphalt and gravel stages.

While this fresh digital incarnation isn’t rolling off a real assembly line anytime soon, it successfully resurrects the dream of an affordable, stylish German sports coupe.